The big news: Justin Trudeau says invite to Khalistani militant a mistake, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: PNB responded to Nirav Modi’s letter saying it was ‘compelled’ to report the case, and an Assamese party criticised the Army chief.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India attempting to ascertain how Khalistani militant Jaspal Atwal was issued a visa, says MEA: Canadian lawmaker Randeep S Sarai said he was responsible for inviting Atwal to a reception dinner with Justin Trudeau in New Delhi.
- Punjab National Bank responds to Nirav Modi’s letter, says it was ‘compelled’ to report case: Nirav Modi claimed last week that the bank closed all its options to recover dues by making a public announcement about the case.
- AIUDF head urges president to take note of Army chief’s ‘political’ remarks on his party: Army Chief Bipin Rawat had said Assam’s AIUDF has grown at a faster pace than the BJP.
- CBI arrests one administrator of a WhatsApp group that allegedly shared child pornography: The agency is now looking for the other administrators of the group, which reportedly had 114 members from across the world.
- Two AAP MLAs sent to 14 days in judicial custody for allegedly assaulting Delhi chief secretary: A court in Delhi will hear Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal’s bail petitions on Friday.
- Attacker throws explosive device at US embassy in Montenegro, then kills himself: The police said they were trying to ascertain the attacker’s identity.
- In a jibe at Narendra Modi, Sharad Pawar says politicians should avoid personal attacks: Without mentioning the prime minister, the Nationalist Congress Party chief said ‘certain boundaries’ should never be crossed in politics.
- Average 4G speed poorest in India, shows OpenSignal report: This was despite the fact that the country has 86.26% 4G availability.
- Goa CM Manohar Parrikar presents state Budget soon after being discharged from hospital: He said the revenue surplus for the financial year 2018-’19 will be Rs 144.61 crore.
- Bollywood should temporarily ban Pakistani artists, says Union minister Babul Supriyo: He said the film industry must do without such artistes as long as Indian soldiers were being ‘brutally killed on the border’.