A look at the headlines right now:

India attempting to ascertain how Khalistani militant Jaspal Atwal was issued a visa, says MEA: Canadian lawmaker Randeep S Sarai said he was responsible for inviting Atwal to a reception dinner with Justin Trudeau in New Delhi. Punjab National Bank responds to Nirav Modi’s letter, says it was ‘compelled’ to report case: Nirav Modi claimed last week that the bank closed all its options to recover dues by making a public announcement about the case. AIUDF head urges president to take note of Army chief’s ‘political’ remarks on his party: Army Chief Bipin Rawat had said Assam’s AIUDF has grown at a faster pace than the BJP. CBI arrests one administrator of a WhatsApp group that allegedly shared child pornography: The agency is now looking for the other administrators of the group, which reportedly had 114 members from across the world. Two AAP MLAs sent to 14 days in judicial custody for allegedly assaulting Delhi chief secretary: A court in Delhi will hear Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal’s bail petitions on Friday. Attacker throws explosive device at US embassy in Montenegro, then kills himself: The police said they were trying to ascertain the attacker’s identity. In a jibe at Narendra Modi, Sharad Pawar says politicians should avoid personal attacks: Without mentioning the prime minister, the Nationalist Congress Party chief said ‘certain boundaries’ should never be crossed in politics. Average 4G speed poorest in India, shows OpenSignal report: This was despite the fact that the country has 86.26% 4G availability. Goa CM Manohar Parrikar presents state Budget soon after being discharged from hospital: He said the revenue surplus for the financial year 2018-’19 will be Rs 144.61 crore. Bollywood should temporarily ban Pakistani artists, says Union minister Babul Supriyo: He said the film industry must do without such artistes as long as Indian soldiers were being ‘brutally killed on the border’.