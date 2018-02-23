A look at the headlines right now:

CBI arrests Rotomac Pens owner Vikram Kothari in Rs 3,700 crore loan default case: The investigating agency had registered a case against Rotomac Global and its directors for wilfully defaulting on loans from government banks. India attempting to ascertain how Khalistani militant Jaspal Atwal was issued a visa, says MEA: Canadian lawmaker Randeep S Sarai said he was responsible for inviting Atwal to a reception dinner with Justin Trudeau in New Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal’s adviser changes statement, claims he saw MLAs assault Delhi chief secretary: AAP leaders alleged VK Jain changed his statement under police pressure. NIA takes over investigation in Sunjuwan Army camp attack case: Six soldiers, one civilian and three militants were killed in the attack on February 10. CBI arrests one administrator of a WhatsApp group that allegedly shared child pornography: The agency is now looking for the other administrators of the group, which reportedly had 114 members from across the world. Unicef deputy chief Justin Forsyth resigns from post following complaints about inappropriate texts: The former Save the Children chief executive said he did not want to ‘damage’ the charities. Punjab National Bank responds to Nirav Modi’s letter, says it was ‘compelled’ to report case: Nirav Modi claimed last week that the bank closed all its options to recover dues by making a public announcement about the case. AIUDF head urges president to take note of Army chief’s ‘political’ remarks on his party: Army Chief Bipin Rawat had said Assam’s AIUDF has grown at a faster pace than the BJP. Two of nine students being investigated in Najeeb missing case file complaint about ‘defamatory’ posters: The complainants alleged that those who put up the posters had accused them of delaying the investigation in the case. SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket holding test satellites for global broadband internet service: The US firm hopes to use broadband to diversify its revenue stream beyond launch operations.