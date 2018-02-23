The big news: Rotomac owner, son arrested for Rs 3,700-crore loan default, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The MEA is looking into how a Khalistani militant was issued a visa, and Kejriwal’s adviser confirmed MLAs assaulted Delhi chief secretary.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI arrests Rotomac Pens owner Vikram Kothari in Rs 3,700 crore loan default case: The investigating agency had registered a case against Rotomac Global and its directors for wilfully defaulting on loans from government banks.
- India attempting to ascertain how Khalistani militant Jaspal Atwal was issued a visa, says MEA: Canadian lawmaker Randeep S Sarai said he was responsible for inviting Atwal to a reception dinner with Justin Trudeau in New Delhi.
- Arvind Kejriwal’s adviser changes statement, claims he saw MLAs assault Delhi chief secretary: AAP leaders alleged VK Jain changed his statement under police pressure.
- NIA takes over investigation in Sunjuwan Army camp attack case: Six soldiers, one civilian and three militants were killed in the attack on February 10.
- CBI arrests one administrator of a WhatsApp group that allegedly shared child pornography: The agency is now looking for the other administrators of the group, which reportedly had 114 members from across the world.
- Unicef deputy chief Justin Forsyth resigns from post following complaints about inappropriate texts: The former Save the Children chief executive said he did not want to ‘damage’ the charities.
- Punjab National Bank responds to Nirav Modi’s letter, says it was ‘compelled’ to report case: Nirav Modi claimed last week that the bank closed all its options to recover dues by making a public announcement about the case.
- AIUDF head urges president to take note of Army chief’s ‘political’ remarks on his party: Army Chief Bipin Rawat had said Assam’s AIUDF has grown at a faster pace than the BJP.
- Two of nine students being investigated in Najeeb missing case file complaint about ‘defamatory’ posters: The complainants alleged that those who put up the posters had accused them of delaying the investigation in the case.
- SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket holding test satellites for global broadband internet service: The US firm hopes to use broadband to diversify its revenue stream beyond launch operations.