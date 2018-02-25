The big news: Tributes pour in after actor Sridevi’s death, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress in Puducherry, and China proposed to lift the two-year limit on presidential terms.
A look at the headlines right now:
- An outpouring of grief on Twitter after acting legend Sridevi’s death: The actress was renowned for her naturalistic acting abilities, her comic timing, and her graceful dancing skills.
- Puducherry is a victim of ‘Congress culture’, its leaders have done ‘injustice’, says PM Modi: The prime minister, in his monthly Mann Ki Baat address, said a “new India” can be built only when women are empowered and given equal opportunities in social and financial matters.
- China moves to lift 2-year limit on president’s term, sets stage for Xi Jinping to lead indefinitely: The ruling Communist Party also proposed that Xi’s political ideology should be written into the Constitution.
- Kerala law student receives threats over Facebook post on menstruation taboos: The woman added that a group of unidentified men wearing masks had threatened her sister.
- CBI registers Rs 109-crore loan default case against Uttar Pradesh’s sugar company: The Oriental Bank of Commerce had granted Rs 148 crore in 2011 to Simbhaoli Sugars, one of India’s largest sugar refinery companies.
- Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, accuse each other of ignoring farmers: While the Congress chief said Modi was waiving businessmen’s loans, the BJP president called the state’s CM Siddaramaiah ‘insensitive’.
- Suspected militants kill policeman in attack near shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam: The attackers also fled with the officer’s service rifle, reports said.
- South Korea says the North is willing to talk to the United States to improve inter-Korean relations: Pyongyang had agreed that a conversation with America must be kept open, the Blue House in Seoul said.
- Frustrated mother throws newborn in garbage dump in East Delhi: The woman was arrested after her 25-day-old daughter, who had sustained a skull fracture, died.
- Rome’s Colosseum illuminated red to protest Pakistan’s blasphemy law: The demonstration was against the persecution of Christians worldwide, particularly of Asia Bibi who was sentenced to death in Pakistan in 2010.