The big news: Forensic report says Sridevi accidentally drowned in bathtub, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Police said there were discrepancies in CCTV footage at Kejriwal’s home, and Amit Shah criticised Congress over Simbhaoli loan default case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sridevi’s death caused by accidental drowning after loss of consciousness, says Dubai Media Office: The police have ruled out a criminal motive behind her death.
- Discrepancies in CCTV footage found at Kejriwal’s home, say police officers investigating Delhi chief secretary assault case: The police also said that the meeting on February 19 was held not in the chief minister’s office but in his drawing room.
- Amit Shah takes on Congress after Punjab CM’s son-in-law is named in Simbhaoli loan default case: The CBI has filed a case against the sugar refinery where Gurpal Singh is a top executive for cheating the Oriental Bank of Commerce of Rs 109 crore.
- Maharashtra CM apologises as Marathi translation of governor’s speech is unavailable in Assembly: Devendra Fadnavis said strict action should be taken against those responsible for the incident.
- Home ministry says it is not aware of complaints of sexual misconduct against governor: Several media publications had reported that the unidentified governor had been accused of demanding sexual favours from women employees.
- Do not withhold students’ admit cards for board examinations on any pretext, CBSE tells schools: The board said it had received complaints that some schools were charging fees to release the admit card.
- Bihar Police file FIR against absconding BJP leader for death of nine students: Police have confirmed the vehicle that killed the children belonged to Manoj Baitha.
- Train in Uttar Pradesh kills six boys who may have been wearing earplugs: Another is in critical condition.
- Section 144 imposed in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district as violence continues ahead of Assembly polls: Eight people were injured on Saturday, when two groups fired at each other at Chungtia village in Koridang constituency.
- Michael McCormack replaces Barnaby Joyce as Australia’s deputy prime minister: McCormack is a conservative rural politician and a former journalist.