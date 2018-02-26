A look at the headlines right now:

Sridevi’s death caused by accidental drowning after loss of consciousness, says Dubai Media Office: The police have ruled out a criminal motive behind her death. Discrepancies in CCTV footage found at Kejriwal’s home, say police officers investigating Delhi chief secretary assault case: The police also said that the meeting on February 19 was held not in the chief minister’s office but in his drawing room. Amit Shah takes on Congress after Punjab CM’s son-in-law is named in Simbhaoli loan default case: The CBI has filed a case against the sugar refinery where Gurpal Singh is a top executive for cheating the Oriental Bank of Commerce of Rs 109 crore. Maharashtra CM apologises as Marathi translation of governor’s speech is unavailable in Assembly: Devendra Fadnavis said strict action should be taken against those responsible for the incident. Home ministry says it is not aware of complaints of sexual misconduct against governor: Several media publications had reported that the unidentified governor had been accused of demanding sexual favours from women employees. Do not withhold students’ admit cards for board examinations on any pretext, CBSE tells schools: The board said it had received complaints that some schools were charging fees to release the admit card. Bihar Police file FIR against absconding BJP leader for death of nine students: Police have confirmed the vehicle that killed the children belonged to Manoj Baitha. Train in Uttar Pradesh kills six boys who may have been wearing earplugs: Another is in critical condition. Section 144 imposed in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district as violence continues ahead of Assembly polls: Eight people were injured on Saturday, when two groups fired at each other at Chungtia village in Koridang constituency. Michael McCormack replaces Barnaby Joyce as Australia’s deputy prime minister: McCormack is a conservative rural politician and a former journalist.