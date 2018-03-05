The big news: BJP ally in Tripura wants next CM to be from tribal community, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Security forces killed a suspected militant and three youths in J&K’s Shopian, and the Budget Session resumes today.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP ally IPFT says next Tripura chief minister should be from a tribal community: Meghalaya’s winning coalition said Conrad Sangma will be thhe new CM, and the Nagaland chief minister refused to quit despite the Naga People’s Front losing its majority.
- Security forces kill suspected militant, three youths in South Kashmir’s Shopian district: An Army spokesperson claimed the three were overground militant workers, but local residents said they were civilians.
- Budget Session resumes today, Opposition ready to target government over PNB scam: The government is expected to counter the Opposition with the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, which aims to punish those who flee after defrauding banks.
- CBI says Nirav Modi allegedly bribed a Punjab National Bank official with gold and jewellery: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has initiated action against the jeweller for not declaring the correct value of diamonds imported and causing customs losses.
- Bahujan Samaj Party to support Samajwadi Party candidates in Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur, Phulpur bye-polls: However, BSP chief Mayawati said there are no plans of an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
- CBI takes Karti Chidambaram to Mumbai, questions him with Indrani Mukerjea: A Delhi court had sent him to five-day CBI custody
- Assam government extends AFSPA in the state for six months: The BJP government declared the whole state a “disturbed area” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.
- AAP accuses Delhi chief secretary of using complaints to divert attention from alleged bank fraud: Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed Anshu Prakash had distorted facts in his plea challenging the breach of privilege notice that an Assembly panel had issued.
- Disability rights activist Javed Abidi dies at 53: He was also the global chair of Disabled People International, a world body with special consultative status to the United Nations.
- Staff Selection Commission recommends CBI inquiry after a week of protests over alleged paper leak: Thousands of candidates have been agitating outside the SSC office in Delhi since February 27, alleging corruption in the way the exams are conducted.