BJP ally IPFT says next Tripura chief minister should be from a tribal community: Meghalaya’s winning coalition said Conrad Sangma will be thhe new CM, and the Nagaland chief minister refused to quit despite the Naga People’s Front losing its majority. Security forces kill suspected militant, three youths in South Kashmir’s Shopian district: An Army spokesperson claimed the three were overground militant workers, but local residents said they were civilians. Budget Session resumes today, Opposition ready to target government over PNB scam: The government is expected to counter the Opposition with the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, which aims to punish those who flee after defrauding banks. CBI says Nirav Modi allegedly bribed a Punjab National Bank official with gold and jewellery: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has initiated action against the jeweller for not declaring the correct value of diamonds imported and causing customs losses. Bahujan Samaj Party to support Samajwadi Party candidates in Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur, Phulpur bye-polls: However, BSP chief Mayawati said there are no plans of an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. CBI takes Karti Chidambaram to Mumbai, questions him with Indrani Mukerjea: A Delhi court had sent him to five-day CBI custody Assam government extends AFSPA in the state for six months: The BJP government declared the whole state a “disturbed area” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. AAP accuses Delhi chief secretary of using complaints to divert attention from alleged bank fraud: Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed Anshu Prakash had distorted facts in his plea challenging the breach of privilege notice that an Assembly panel had issued. Disability rights activist Javed Abidi dies at 53: He was also the global chair of Disabled People International, a world body with special consultative status to the United Nations. Staff Selection Commission recommends CBI inquiry after a week of protests over alleged paper leak: Thousands of candidates have been agitating outside the SSC office in Delhi since February 27, alleging corruption in the way the exams are conducted.

