A look at the headlines right now:

Parliament adjourned for the day after resuming post month-long break: Proceedings in both Houses were stalled as MPs protested over the Punjab National Bank scam and some demanded a special package for Andhra Pradesh. Government orders CBI inquiry into alleged question paper leak in Staff Selection Commission exam: Thousands of candidates have been protesting outside the SSC office in Delhi since February 27. Conrad Sangma to take oath as Meghalaya chief minister on March 6: BJP ally IPFT said the next Tripura chief minister should be from a tribal community. J&K government says Army officer accused in Shopian firing not named in FIR, SC stays inquiry: Three civilians were killed allegedly after the Army opened fire on protestors in the district’s Ganowpara village in January. KC Rao’s call for non-BJP, non-Congress Third Front gets Mamata Banerjee, Asaduddin Owaisi’s support: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan also backed the proposal for a new national alliance. Toll in Shopian encounter rises to six as Jammu and Kashmir authorities find two more bodies: The Army claimed that the youths who died in the shootout were overground militant workers, but local residents said they were civilians. CBI court grants bail to Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti, her husband in money laundering case: The bench barred the two from leaving the country without the court’s permission. Italy heads for hung Parliament as populist parties make gains, say exit polls: Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right coalition is projected to win, but still fall short of the majority required to form the government. Eliminating criminals a step towards creating ‘Ram Rajya’, says Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister: Keshav Prasad Maurya said killing lawbreakers was not their priority, but the police will fire back if armed men attack them. Ads in Jammu newspapers call for deportation of Rohingya refugees: The campaign to evict the refugees has gained momentum since the terrorist attack at the Sunjuwan military camp in February.