The big news: Parliament adjourned for the day after uproar over PNB scam, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre ordered a CBI inquiry into the alleged question paper leak in SSC exam, and Conrad Sangma will take oath as Meghalaya CM on March 6.
- Parliament adjourned for the day after resuming post month-long break: Proceedings in both Houses were stalled as MPs protested over the Punjab National Bank scam and some demanded a special package for Andhra Pradesh.
- Government orders CBI inquiry into alleged question paper leak in Staff Selection Commission exam: Thousands of candidates have been protesting outside the SSC office in Delhi since February 27.
- Conrad Sangma to take oath as Meghalaya chief minister on March 6: BJP ally IPFT said the next Tripura chief minister should be from a tribal community.
- J&K government says Army officer accused in Shopian firing not named in FIR, SC stays inquiry: Three civilians were killed allegedly after the Army opened fire on protestors in the district’s Ganowpara village in January.
- KC Rao’s call for non-BJP, non-Congress Third Front gets Mamata Banerjee, Asaduddin Owaisi’s support: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan also backed the proposal for a new national alliance.
- Toll in Shopian encounter rises to six as Jammu and Kashmir authorities find two more bodies: The Army claimed that the youths who died in the shootout were overground militant workers, but local residents said they were civilians.
- CBI court grants bail to Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti, her husband in money laundering case: The bench barred the two from leaving the country without the court’s permission.
- Italy heads for hung Parliament as populist parties make gains, say exit polls: Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right coalition is projected to win, but still fall short of the majority required to form the government.
- Eliminating criminals a step towards creating ‘Ram Rajya’, says Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister: Keshav Prasad Maurya said killing lawbreakers was not their priority, but the police will fire back if armed men attack them.
- Ads in Jammu newspapers call for deportation of Rohingya refugees: The campaign to evict the refugees has gained momentum since the terrorist attack at the Sunjuwan military camp in February.