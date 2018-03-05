A look at the headlines right now:

Mastermind of attack on Sunjuwan military camp killed in operation in South Kashmir: The Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was also the mastermind of the attack on a CRPF camp in Lethpora in December. BJP usurped power in Meghalaya through a proxy, says Rahul Gandhi: National People’s Party chief Conrad Sangma will take oath as Meghalaya chief minister on March 6, even though the Congress won most seats. J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti contradicts Army’s claim, calls those killed in Shopian civilians: The toll in Sunday’s firing rose to six after police found two bodies, including one of a terrorist, on Monday morning. Italy heads for hung Parliament as populist parties make gains, say exit polls: Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right coalition is projected to win, but still fall short of the majority required to form the government. Maharashtra government ‘withheld’ medical reports in Judge Loya case, alleges a fresh plea in SC: The application cited opinions from two medical experts to ‘conclusively destroy’ the official version that Loya died of a heart attack.

CBI court grants bail to Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti, her husband in money laundering case: The bench barred the two from leaving the country without the court’s permission.

Aid convoy enters Syria’s eastern Ghouta, but government authorities confiscate UN medical supplies: At least 520 people have been killed in the enclave over the past two weeks and 4,00,000 remain trapped.

KC Rao’s call for non-BJP, non-Congress Third Front gets Mamata Banerjee, Asaduddin Owaisi’s support: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan also backed the proposal for a new national alliance.

‘Democracy is at high risk’, says Rajinikanth on Tamil politics at Chennai event: The actor claimed that the events in Tamil Nadu over the past year had made everyone ‘mute in shame’. Delhi government’s notice against chief secretary adds ‘fuel to fire’, says High Court: Anshu Prakash said the government had asked him to appear before the Committee of Privileges as a ‘counter blast’ to his assault allegations against AAP MLAs.