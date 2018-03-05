The big news: Security forces gun down Sunjuwan camp attack mastermind, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi said BJP has usurped power in Meghalaya through a proxy, and CM Mehbooba Mufti and the Army differed on Sunday’s Shopian deaths.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mastermind of attack on Sunjuwan military camp killed in operation in South Kashmir: The Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was also the mastermind of the attack on a CRPF camp in Lethpora in December.
- BJP usurped power in Meghalaya through a proxy, says Rahul Gandhi: National People’s Party chief Conrad Sangma will take oath as Meghalaya chief minister on March 6, even though the Congress won most seats.
- J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti contradicts Army’s claim, calls those killed in Shopian civilians: The toll in Sunday’s firing rose to six after police found two bodies, including one of a terrorist, on Monday morning.
- Italy heads for hung Parliament as populist parties make gains, say exit polls: Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right coalition is projected to win, but still fall short of the majority required to form the government.
- Maharashtra government ‘withheld’ medical reports in Judge Loya case, alleges a fresh plea in SC: The application cited opinions from two medical experts to ‘conclusively destroy’ the official version that Loya died of a heart attack.
- CBI court grants bail to Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti, her husband in money laundering case: The bench barred the two from leaving the country without the court’s permission.
- Aid convoy enters Syria’s eastern Ghouta, but government authorities confiscate UN medical supplies: At least 520 people have been killed in the enclave over the past two weeks and 4,00,000 remain trapped.
- KC Rao’s call for non-BJP, non-Congress Third Front gets Mamata Banerjee, Asaduddin Owaisi’s support: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan also backed the proposal for a new national alliance.
- ‘Democracy is at high risk’, says Rajinikanth on Tamil politics at Chennai event: The actor claimed that the events in Tamil Nadu over the past year had made everyone ‘mute in shame’.
- Delhi government’s notice against chief secretary adds ‘fuel to fire’, says High Court: Anshu Prakash said the government had asked him to appear before the Committee of Privileges as a ‘counter blast’ to his assault allegations against AAP MLAs.