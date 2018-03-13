A look at the headlines right now:

IndiGo and GoAir cancel 65 flights on Tuesday after aviation authority grounds planes: The DGCA grounded 11 A320 Neo Airbus aircraft after an IndiGo flight suffered an engine failure mid-air. From April 1, SBI will reduce penalty it charges for not maintaining minimum balance: This is expected to benefit 25 crore customers. Forty-nine people confirmed dead in Kathmandu plane crash, 22 undergoing treatment: The cause of the crash is not yet clear. Arvind Kejriwal’s adviser VK Jain, a witness in chief secretary assault case, resigns: Jain, who resigned citing ‘personal reasons and family commitments’, has reportedly not worked since the alleged attack on Anshu Prakash. Britain gives Russia deadline to explain how a nerve agent was used to attack former spy: Prime Minister Theresa May said she will conclude there has been an ‘unlawful use of force’ by Moscow if they do not answer by midnight (local time). Uproar in Parliament over special status for Andhra Pradesh, PNB scam leads to adjournments again: In the Lok Sabha, MPs shouted slogans such as ‘we want justice’ and held up placards questioning where jeweller Nirav Modi was. Delhi High Court justice recuses herself from hearing Karti Chidambaram’s bail plea: Justice Indermeet Kaur said she would ask the acting chief justice to assign the petition to another bench on Tuesday. Sixty health organisations write to Narendra Modi, seek compulsory licences for tuberculosis drugs: Meanwhile, the prime minister said India will achieve 90% immunisation against the disease within a year. Major wholesale and retail markets in Delhi remain closed in protest against sealing drive: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called an all-party meeting to discuss the matter but the BJP boycotted it. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company to add inclusion riders to future projects: The duo’s Pearl Street Films responds to Frances McDormand’s call to insist on diversity in all productions.