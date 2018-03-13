The big news: Passengers stranded as IndiGo, GoAir cancel 65 flights, and nine other top stories
A look at the headlines right now:
- IndiGo and GoAir cancel 65 flights on Tuesday after aviation authority grounds planes: The DGCA grounded 11 A320 Neo Airbus aircraft after an IndiGo flight suffered an engine failure mid-air.
- From April 1, SBI will reduce penalty it charges for not maintaining minimum balance: This is expected to benefit 25 crore customers.
- Forty-nine people confirmed dead in Kathmandu plane crash, 22 undergoing treatment: The cause of the crash is not yet clear.
- Arvind Kejriwal’s adviser VK Jain, a witness in chief secretary assault case, resigns: Jain, who resigned citing ‘personal reasons and family commitments’, has reportedly not worked since the alleged attack on Anshu Prakash.
- Britain gives Russia deadline to explain how a nerve agent was used to attack former spy: Prime Minister Theresa May said she will conclude there has been an ‘unlawful use of force’ by Moscow if they do not answer by midnight (local time).
- Uproar in Parliament over special status for Andhra Pradesh, PNB scam leads to adjournments again: In the Lok Sabha, MPs shouted slogans such as ‘we want justice’ and held up placards questioning where jeweller Nirav Modi was.
- Delhi High Court justice recuses herself from hearing Karti Chidambaram’s bail plea: Justice Indermeet Kaur said she would ask the acting chief justice to assign the petition to another bench on Tuesday.
- Sixty health organisations write to Narendra Modi, seek compulsory licences for tuberculosis drugs: Meanwhile, the prime minister said India will achieve 90% immunisation against the disease within a year.
- Major wholesale and retail markets in Delhi remain closed in protest against sealing drive: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called an all-party meeting to discuss the matter but the BJP boycotted it.
- Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company to add inclusion riders to future projects: The duo’s Pearl Street Films responds to Frances McDormand’s call to insist on diversity in all productions.