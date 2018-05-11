A look at the headlines right now:

EC postpones polling in Rajarajeswari constituency to May 28 after nearly 10,000 voter IDs were seized: Votes will be counted on May 31. Supreme Court collegium agrees to reiterate Justice KM Joseph’s elevation to top court: The collegium said it would also discuss the names of four other High Court chief justices at its next meeting on May 16. Top Mumbai police officer Himanshu Roy commits suicide: He was reportedly suffering from cancer. Policeman killed after suspected militants attack guard post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district: The attack had led to a gunfight between security forces and the militants. Four children among seven killed in Australia’s worst shooting since 1996: Police said they are treating the incident as a murder-suicide. Jharkhand High Court grants six weeks’ bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The High Court had asked for the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief’s health reports in the previous hearing. Sensex closes at three-month high, Nifty above 10,800 on global cues, upcoming Karnataka polls: India’s industrial output grew by just 4.4% in March. Public sector bank unions threaten to go on strike on May 30-31 against proposed 2% wage hike: The head of an employees’ union blamed the Centre for the current impasse. Chargesheets filed against Chidambaram family for allegedly not disclosing foreign assets: The Income Tax Department filed four chargesheets under the Black Money Act, before a special court in Chennai. Centre agrees to remove four sites in Assam from ‘Adopt a Heritage’ project after statewide protests: On Wednesday, Opposition parties and student organisations held demonstrations against the move and burnt effigies of Narendra Modi and Sarbananda Sonowal.