The big news: Polling in Karnataka’s Rajarajeswari constituency postponed, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court collegium agreed to reiterate Justice KM Joseph’s elevation, and former Maharashtra ATS chief Himanshu Roy committed suicide.
A look at the headlines right now:
- EC postpones polling in Rajarajeswari constituency to May 28 after nearly 10,000 voter IDs were seized: Votes will be counted on May 31.
- Supreme Court collegium agrees to reiterate Justice KM Joseph’s elevation to top court: The collegium said it would also discuss the names of four other High Court chief justices at its next meeting on May 16.
- Top Mumbai police officer Himanshu Roy commits suicide: He was reportedly suffering from cancer.
- Policeman killed after suspected militants attack guard post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district: The attack had led to a gunfight between security forces and the militants.
- Four children among seven killed in Australia’s worst shooting since 1996: Police said they are treating the incident as a murder-suicide.
- Jharkhand High Court grants six weeks’ bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The High Court had asked for the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief’s health reports in the previous hearing.
- Sensex closes at three-month high, Nifty above 10,800 on global cues, upcoming Karnataka polls: India’s industrial output grew by just 4.4% in March.
- Public sector bank unions threaten to go on strike on May 30-31 against proposed 2% wage hike: The head of an employees’ union blamed the Centre for the current impasse.
- Chargesheets filed against Chidambaram family for allegedly not disclosing foreign assets: The Income Tax Department filed four chargesheets under the Black Money Act, before a special court in Chennai.
- Centre agrees to remove four sites in Assam from ‘Adopt a Heritage’ project after statewide protests: On Wednesday, Opposition parties and student organisations held demonstrations against the move and burnt effigies of Narendra Modi and Sarbananda Sonowal.