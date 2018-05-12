The big news: Voting ends in Karnataka, one of Congress’ last states, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Aurangabad after clashes, and Mamata Banerjee claims there is a threat to her life.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting ends in Karnataka, re-polling to be held at one booth in Bengaluru: Incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called his BJP opponent ‘mentally disturbed’, and said he was confident of a Congress victory.
- Two dead in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad violence, prohibitory orders imposed in parts of city: Around 50 people, including some policemen, were injured in the violence. Rioters set ablaze scores of vehicles and shops.
- Delhi Police arrest four people in connection with alleged assault on Kashmiri family: The dispute between the family and their neighbours started over feeding street dogs in the locality, DCP (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.
- There is a plan to assassinate me, claims Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister alleged that contract killers had even made a recce of her home, but refused to disclose the conspirators’ names.
- Teenager in Sudan gets death sentence for killing husband who raped her: The 19-year-old was married, without her consent, at 16.
- CRPF trooper killed in encounter with suspected militants in Pulwama: The militants escaped after protestors reportedly began pelting stones at the security forces.
- Chapter calling Tilak ‘father of terrorism’ is an insult to nation, says Sachin Pilot: Historians also criticised the error in a history textbook being taught in schools in the state.
- Former MLA in West Bengal arrested after independent candidate’s supporter is shot dead: Former Bhangar legislator Arabul Islam is facing an independent candidate in the May 14 elections.
- Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak banned from leaving country: Razak is embroiled in a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal.
- 19 killed in clashes between ethnic armed group and military in Myanmar province bordering China: The Ta’ang National Liberation Army claimed that its attack was a response to the Army’s recent offensives against the Kachin Independence Army.