A look at the headlines right now:

Voting ends in Karnataka, re-polling to be held at one booth in Bengaluru: Incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called his BJP opponent ‘mentally disturbed’, and said he was confident of a Congress victory. Two dead in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad violence, prohibitory orders imposed in parts of city: Around 50 people, including some policemen, were injured in the violence. Rioters set ablaze scores of vehicles and shops. Delhi Police arrest four people in connection with alleged assault on Kashmiri family: The dispute between the family and their neighbours started over feeding street dogs in the locality, DCP (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. There is a plan to assassinate me, claims Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister alleged that contract killers had even made a recce of her home, but refused to disclose the conspirators’ names. Teenager in Sudan gets death sentence for killing husband who raped her: The 19-year-old was married, without her consent, at 16. CRPF trooper killed in encounter with suspected militants in Pulwama: The militants escaped after protestors reportedly began pelting stones at the security forces. Chapter calling Tilak ‘father of terrorism’ is an insult to nation, says Sachin Pilot: Historians also criticised the error in a history textbook being taught in schools in the state. Former MLA in West Bengal arrested after independent candidate’s supporter is shot dead: Former Bhangar legislator Arabul Islam is facing an independent candidate in the May 14 elections. Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak banned from leaving country: Razak is embroiled in a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal. 19 killed in clashes between ethnic armed group and military in Myanmar province bordering China: The Ta’ang National Liberation Army claimed that its attack was a response to the Army’s recent offensives against the Kachin Independence Army.