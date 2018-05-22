The big news: Congress MLA Parameshwara to take oath as Karnataka deputy CM, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Nine people died after the police opened fire on anti-Sterlite protestors in Tamil Nadu, and petrol and diesel prices continued to rise.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress MLA G Parameshwara to be Karnataka deputy chief minister, says Kumaraswamy: Kumaraswamy will face the trust vote in the state Assembly on Thursday.
- At least nine dead after police open fire on anti-Sterlite protestors in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi: State DGP TK Rajendran said the police were trying to find out if the protestors died in the firing or stone pelting.
- Despite Centre’s promise to curb prices, petrol and diesel get more expensive: Petrol prices rose to Rs 76.97 in Delhi, Rs 79.53 in Kolkata and Rs 79.79 in Chennai. It was still the cheapest in Panaji at Rs 70.84.
- State Bank of India reports a net loss of Rs 7,718.17 crore, its biggest ever in any quarter: Bad loan provisions surged to Rs 28,096 crore, which is more than double the amount reported in the corresponding quarter last year.
- Karachi heatwave kills at least 65 in three days, says welfare organisation: But government officials dismissed the claim, saying no one has died of heat stroke in the city during that period.
- SC grants protection against arrest to BJP leader who shared offensive post about women journalists: The court directed Tamil Nadu not to take any coercive action against S Ve Shekher till the next hearing on June 1.
- Samajwadi Party is the richest regional party with an income of Rs 82.76 crore, shows ADR report: The total income of 32 regional parties was pegged at Rs 321.03 crore.
- Congress names Digvijay Singh its coordination committee chief for the Madhya Pradesh elections: Jyotiraditya Scindia will lead the party’s election campaign committee.
- Ten McDonald’s employees in nine US cities sue company over alleged sexual harassment: The women have alleged groping, indecent exposure and lewd comments by supervisors in their complaints.
- Centre may not sell Air India if it does not get the right price, says aviation secretary: The government has extended the deadline for submission of bids for the sale of its stake in the national carrier from May 14 to May 31.