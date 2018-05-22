A look at the headlines right now:

Congress MLA G Parameshwara to be Karnataka deputy chief minister, says Kumaraswamy: Kumaraswamy will face the trust vote in the state Assembly on Thursday. At least nine dead after police open fire on anti-Sterlite protestors in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi: State DGP TK Rajendran said the police were trying to find out if the protestors died in the firing or stone pelting. Despite Centre’s promise to curb prices, petrol and diesel get more expensive: Petrol prices rose to Rs 76.97 in Delhi, Rs 79.53 in Kolkata and Rs 79.79 in Chennai. It was still the cheapest in Panaji at Rs 70.84. State Bank of India reports a net loss of Rs 7,718.17 crore, its biggest ever in any quarter: Bad loan provisions surged to Rs 28,096 crore, which is more than double the amount reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Karachi heatwave kills at least 65 in three days, says welfare organisation: But government officials dismissed the claim, saying no one has died of heat stroke in the city during that period. SC grants protection against arrest to BJP leader who shared offensive post about women journalists: The court directed Tamil Nadu not to take any coercive action against S Ve Shekher till the next hearing on June 1. Samajwadi Party is the richest regional party with an income of Rs 82.76 crore, shows ADR report: The total income of 32 regional parties was pegged at Rs 321.03 crore. Congress names Digvijay Singh its coordination committee chief for the Madhya Pradesh elections: Jyotiraditya Scindia will lead the party’s election campaign committee. Ten McDonald’s employees in nine US cities sue company over alleged sexual harassment: The women have alleged groping, indecent exposure and lewd comments by supervisors in their complaints. Centre may not sell Air India if it does not get the right price, says aviation secretary: The government has extended the deadline for submission of bids for the sale of its stake in the national carrier from May 14 to May 31.