The big news: HD Kumaraswamy sworn in as Karnataka chief minister, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Internet was suspended in three districts of Tamil Nadu after fresh anti-Sterlite protests, and the Centre said Nipah virus killed 11 people.
A look at the headlines right now:
- HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as Karnataka chief minister: The Bharatiya Janata Party protested in many parts of the state and observed the day as an ‘anti-people’s mandate day’.
- Internet suspended in three districts of Tamil Nadu after fresh anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi: The Madras High Court earlier issued an interim stay on the expansion of Sterlite Copper’s plant in Thoothukudi.
- Nipah virus has killed 11 people in Kerala, but its spread has been contained now, says Centre: Samples from two patients in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city were sent to be tested for the virus on Tuesday.
- AB de Villiers announces retirement from international cricket: The South African great, in a video message, said that the ‘time was right for him’ after Test series wins against India and Australia.
- Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Cuttack, Bhubaneswar: Traffic and train services were affected while a Bhubaneswar bound flight was diverted to Kolkata.
- Four civilians killed, 30 injured in alleged cross-border shelling from Pakistan: Several residents have reportedly been evacuated from villages in RS Pura, Arnia, Bishnah, Ramgarh and Samba sectors.
- Former Supreme Court judge CK Prasad appointed Press Council of India chairperson for second term: In April, journalists from eight media bodies claimed that Prasad had overlooked precedence while forming the 13th Press Council.
- Search for MH370 will end next week, says Malaysian transport minister: The government of newly-elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is trying to cut its spending to rein in mounting national debt.
- Dalit youth’s house allegedly attacked after he adds ‘Sinh’ to his name: Clashes broke out between Darbar community and Dalits after a Maulik Jadav in Dholka town of Ahmedabad changed his name on Facebook to Mauliksinh Jadav.
- Delhi government asks 575 private schools to refund excess fee with 9% interest: A committee constituted by the Delhi High Court examined the records of 1,169 schools in the city.