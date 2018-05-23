A look at the headlines right now:

HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as Karnataka chief minister: The Bharatiya Janata Party protested in many parts of the state and observed the day as an ‘anti-people’s mandate day’. Internet suspended in three districts of Tamil Nadu after fresh anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi: The Madras High Court earlier issued an interim stay on the expansion of Sterlite Copper’s plant in Thoothukudi. Nipah virus has killed 11 people in Kerala, but its spread has been contained now, says Centre: Samples from two patients in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city were sent to be tested for the virus on Tuesday. AB de Villiers announces retirement from international cricket: The South African great, in a video message, said that the ‘time was right for him’ after Test series wins against India and Australia. Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Cuttack, Bhubaneswar: Traffic and train services were affected while a Bhubaneswar bound flight was diverted to Kolkata. Four civilians killed, 30 injured in alleged cross-border shelling from Pakistan: Several residents have reportedly been evacuated from villages in RS Pura, Arnia, Bishnah, Ramgarh and Samba sectors. Former Supreme Court judge CK Prasad appointed Press Council of India chairperson for second term: In April, journalists from eight media bodies claimed that Prasad had overlooked precedence while forming the 13th Press Council. Search for MH370 will end next week, says Malaysian transport minister: The government of newly-elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is trying to cut its spending to rein in mounting national debt. Dalit youth’s house allegedly attacked after he adds ‘Sinh’ to his name: Clashes broke out between Darbar community and Dalits after a Maulik Jadav in Dholka town of Ahmedabad changed his name on Facebook to Mauliksinh Jadav. Delhi government asks 575 private schools to refund excess fee with 9% interest: A committee constituted by the Delhi High Court examined the records of 1,169 schools in the city.