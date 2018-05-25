The big news: Congress-JD(S) to face trust vote in Karnataka shortly, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: 15 were injured in a blast at an Indian restaurant in Toronto, and Opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu were detained during a statewide strike.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress’ Ramesh Kumar elected Karnataka Assembly Speaker ahead of trust vote: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate S Suresh Kumar withdrew his nomination for the post.
- Fifteen injured in explosion at Indian restaurant in Toronto, police looking for two men: An improvised explosive device was used to carry out the blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in the suburb of Mississauga, reports said.
- Kanimozhi and others detained during shutdown against police firing in Thoothukudi: The Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking a CBI investigation on May 28.
- Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina inaugurate museum on Bangladesh war at Santiniketan: Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee expressed her displeasure at the decision to defer the Desikottam award given by the university to eminent personalities.
- After US cancels summit, North Korea says it is still open to talks: Pyongyang said it was open to resolving problems with Washington ‘at any time in any way’.
- Actor Morgan Freeman apologises after sexual harassment allegations surface: Sixteen people told CNN about the actor’s inappropriate behaviour on movie sets, while promoting his films and at his production company.
- Congress hints at alliance with other parties to counter BJP in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: The party does not want the ‘secular vote’ to be divided, said Kamal Nath.
- Special NIA court convicts five in Bodh Gaya serial blasts case: The court is expected to sentence them during the next hearing on May 31.
- Five officials suspended for security lapses during Kasauli demolition drive: A hotel owner allegedly killed an assistant town planner on duty during the Supreme Court-mandated anti-encroachment drive on May 1.
- Film producer Harvey Weinstein will surrender over charges of sexual assault, say reports: Officials said he will pay $1 million as bail, wear a monitoring device and surrender his passport.