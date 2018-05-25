A look at the headlines right now:

Congress’ Ramesh Kumar elected Karnataka Assembly Speaker ahead of trust vote: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate S Suresh Kumar withdrew his nomination for the post. Fifteen injured in explosion at Indian restaurant in Toronto, police looking for two men: An improvised explosive device was used to carry out the blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in the suburb of Mississauga, reports said. Kanimozhi and others detained during shutdown against police firing in Thoothukudi: The Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking a CBI investigation on May 28. Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina inaugurate museum on Bangladesh war at Santiniketan: Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee expressed her displeasure at the decision to defer the Desikottam award given by the university to eminent personalities.

After US cancels summit, North Korea says it is still open to talks: Pyongyang said it was open to resolving problems with Washington ‘at any time in any way’. Actor Morgan Freeman apologises after sexual harassment allegations surface: Sixteen people told CNN about the actor’s inappropriate behaviour on movie sets, while promoting his films and at his production company. Congress hints at alliance with other parties to counter BJP in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: The party does not want the ‘secular vote’ to be divided, said Kamal Nath. Special NIA court convicts five in Bodh Gaya serial blasts case: The court is expected to sentence them during the next hearing on May 31. Five officials suspended for security lapses during Kasauli demolition drive: A hotel owner allegedly killed an assistant town planner on duty during the Supreme Court-mandated anti-encroachment drive on May 1. Film producer Harvey Weinstein will surrender over charges of sexual assault, say reports: Officials said he will pay $1 million as bail, wear a monitoring device and surrender his passport.