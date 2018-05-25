A look at the headlines right now:

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy unanimously wins vote of confidence after BJP walks out of Assembly: Congress leader Ramesh Kumar was elected the speaker of the House after the BJP candidate S Suresh Kumar withdrew his nomination. Army orders court of inquiry against Major Leetul Gogoi after his altercation at a hotel in Srinagar: Army chief Bipin Rawat said the officer will be punished if he is found guilty of any wrongdoing. Fifteen injured in explosion at Indian restaurant in Toronto, police looking for two men: An improvised explosive device was used to carry out the blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in the suburb of Mississauga, reports said. Kanimozhi and others detained during shutdown against police firing in Thoothukudi: The Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking a CBI investigation on May 28, while the Madras High Court issued a notice to the agency on a plea seeking its probe. UAE asks citizens to avoid travelling to Kerala following Nipah virus scare: Nearly 160 people have been tested for the virus and 14 have been found to be infected so far. Special NIA court convicts five in Bodh Gaya serial blasts case: The court is expected to sentence them during the next hearing on May 31. Sheikh Hasina seeks India’s help in urging Myanmar to take Rohingya refugees back: Hasina is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, and was speaking at the convocation ceremony at Visva Bharati University. Cyclone Mekunu set to make landfall in Oman, people in Goa asked not to venture out to sea: The meteorological department said the storm is likely to cause heavy rainfall along India’s western coast. CBSE Class 12 results to be announced on Saturday: The central government faced massive backlash after the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics question papers were leaked. Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, criminal sexual act: A criminal court in New York City set a $10 million bond and asked Weinstein to surrender his passport and to wear a tracking device.