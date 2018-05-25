The big news: Kumaraswamy wins trust vote in Karnataka, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Army ordered an inquiry into Major Gogoi’s altercation in Srinagar, and 15 people were injured in a blast at an Indian restaurant in Canada
- Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy unanimously wins vote of confidence after BJP walks out of Assembly: Congress leader Ramesh Kumar was elected the speaker of the House after the BJP candidate S Suresh Kumar withdrew his nomination.
- Army orders court of inquiry against Major Leetul Gogoi after his altercation at a hotel in Srinagar: Army chief Bipin Rawat said the officer will be punished if he is found guilty of any wrongdoing.
- Fifteen injured in explosion at Indian restaurant in Toronto, police looking for two men: An improvised explosive device was used to carry out the blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in the suburb of Mississauga, reports said.
- Kanimozhi and others detained during shutdown against police firing in Thoothukudi: The Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking a CBI investigation on May 28, while the Madras High Court issued a notice to the agency on a plea seeking its probe.
- UAE asks citizens to avoid travelling to Kerala following Nipah virus scare: Nearly 160 people have been tested for the virus and 14 have been found to be infected so far.
- Special NIA court convicts five in Bodh Gaya serial blasts case: The court is expected to sentence them during the next hearing on May 31.
- Sheikh Hasina seeks India’s help in urging Myanmar to take Rohingya refugees back: Hasina is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, and was speaking at the convocation ceremony at Visva Bharati University.
- Cyclone Mekunu set to make landfall in Oman, people in Goa asked not to venture out to sea: The meteorological department said the storm is likely to cause heavy rainfall along India’s western coast.
- CBSE Class 12 results to be announced on Saturday: The central government faced massive backlash after the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics question papers were leaked.
- Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, criminal sexual act: A criminal court in New York City set a $10 million bond and asked Weinstein to surrender his passport and to wear a tracking device.