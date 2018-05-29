The big news: Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi to be shut down permanently, and nine other top stories
- Tamil Nadu government orders permanent closure of Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi: The order came a day after internet was restored and prohibitory orders were lifted.
- Election Commission dismisses reports of large-scale EVM failure during bye-polls: Elections were held in four Lok Sabha, nine Assembly seats across 10 states.
- National parties are public authorities under RTI Act, Election Commission clarifies: The order came a day after the poll panel had said that political parties are out of the ambit of the Act.
- Jail inmate booked for viral video threatening Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh: The police have also booked the inmate whose mobile phone he used to upload the video.
- Massive protests held across Assam, demonstrators call for withdrawal of citizenship bill: Some demonstrators burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal and Union Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh.
- After petrol and diesel, CNG price hiked in Delhi and National Capital Region: Indraprastha Gas Limited did not revise the price of piped cooking gas.
- Man with Nipah symptoms kept under observation in hospital in Goa’s Bambolim: The 20-year-old, who was travelling to Panaji from Kerala, took ill when he reached Thivim railway station, doctors said.
- India abides only by UN sanctions, not those the US has imposed on Iran, says Sushma Swaraj: The external affairs minister also said that India was open to dialogue with Pakistan, but that ‘terror and talks cannot go together’.
- Pakistan Army orders court of inquiry into former ISI chief’s book co-authored with ex-RAW head: Asad Durrani’s name will be placed on the Exit Control List, which prohibits him from going abroad.
- Google honours Danish scientist who created the pH scale with a doodle: The pH scale is used in medicine and chemistry to measure how acidic or alkaline a substance is.