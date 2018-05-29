A look at the headlines right now:

Tamil Nadu government orders permanent closure of Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi: The order came a day after internet was restored and prohibitory orders were lifted. Election Commission dismisses reports of large-scale EVM failure during bye-polls: Elections were held in four Lok Sabha, nine Assembly seats across 10 states. National parties are public authorities under RTI Act, Election Commission clarifies: The order came a day after the poll panel had said that political parties are out of the ambit of the Act. Jail inmate booked for viral video threatening Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh: The police have also booked the inmate whose mobile phone he used to upload the video. Massive protests held across Assam, demonstrators call for withdrawal of citizenship bill: Some demonstrators burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal and Union Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh. After petrol and diesel, CNG price hiked in Delhi and National Capital Region: Indraprastha Gas Limited did not revise the price of piped cooking gas. Man with Nipah symptoms kept under observation in hospital in Goa’s Bambolim: The 20-year-old, who was travelling to Panaji from Kerala, took ill when he reached Thivim railway station, doctors said. India abides only by UN sanctions, not those the US has imposed on Iran, says Sushma Swaraj: The external affairs minister also said that India was open to dialogue with Pakistan, but that ‘terror and talks cannot go together’. Pakistan Army orders court of inquiry into former ISI chief’s book co-authored with ex-RAW head: Asad Durrani’s name will be placed on the Exit Control List, which prohibits him from going abroad. Google honours Danish scientist who created the pH scale with a doodle: The pH scale is used in medicine and chemistry to measure how acidic or alkaline a substance is.