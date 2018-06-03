The big news: BSF personnel killed in alleged ceasefire violation in Jammu, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Shillong remained tense on Saturday despite curfew, and three people died in Mumbai after pre-monsoon showers hit the city.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Two BSF jawans killed as Pakistan allegedly violates ceasefire in Akhnoor sector: Suspected militants hurled grenades on CRPF personnel on Saturday, injuring five people, after a youth died in Srinagar in an accident involving a CRPF vehicle.
- Internet services suspended, curfew imposed in Shillong: The Army held flag marches in disturbed areas and rescued around 500 people on Saturday.
- Three electrocuted as pre-monsoon showers hit parts of Mumbai, several flights delayed: The rain also caused severe water-logging on roads.
- West Bengal government has failed to maintain law and order, says Amit Shah after BJP worker’s death: Union minister Smriti Irani accused the Trinamool Congress of indulging in ‘targeted killings’ of BJP workers.
- Congress leader Ajay Maken rules out tie up with AAP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections: He said since Arvind Kejriwal’s party had failed at winning seats outside Delhi, they were keen on an alliance with the Congress in Delhi.
- Former UP CM Mayawati vacates government bungalow that was converted into Kanshi Ram memorial: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief had earlier said that she will not surrender the house as it was a memorial to Kanshi Ram, her party’s ideologue.
- Farmers’ strike does not have any purpose, it will only bring losses, says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar: Other BJP leaders said the strike was being used by certain organisations to get fame and that farmers were happy with state schemes.
- ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar faces fresh allegations of quid pro quo deals: Whistleblower Arvind Gupta alleged Deepak Kochhar’s firm received the amount from Essar Group, routed through Mauritius-based Matix Group.
- Amid water crisis in Shimla, woman dies after water tanker hits her on Mall Road: The driver of the vehicle has been booked for rash driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
- Myanmar says it is willing to take back all Rohingya refugees: National Security Adviser Thaung Tun said the narrative of what had happened in Rakhine State was ‘incomplete and misleading’.