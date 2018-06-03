A look at the headlines right now:

Two BSF jawans killed as Pakistan allegedly violates ceasefire in Akhnoor sector: Suspected militants hurled grenades on CRPF personnel on Saturday, injuring five people, after a youth died in Srinagar in an accident involving a CRPF vehicle. Internet services suspended, curfew imposed in Shillong: The Army held flag marches in disturbed areas and rescued around 500 people on Saturday.

Three electrocuted as pre-monsoon showers hit parts of Mumbai, several flights delayed: The rain also caused severe water-logging on roads. West Bengal government has failed to maintain law and order, says Amit Shah after BJP worker’s death: Union minister Smriti Irani accused the Trinamool Congress of indulging in ‘targeted killings’ of BJP workers. Congress leader Ajay Maken rules out tie up with AAP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections: He said since Arvind Kejriwal’s party had failed at winning seats outside Delhi, they were keen on an alliance with the Congress in Delhi. Former UP CM Mayawati vacates government bungalow that was converted into Kanshi Ram memorial: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief had earlier said that she will not surrender the house as it was a memorial to Kanshi Ram, her party’s ideologue. Farmers’ strike does not have any purpose, it will only bring losses, says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar: Other BJP leaders said the strike was being used by certain organisations to get fame and that farmers were happy with state schemes. ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar faces fresh allegations of quid pro quo deals: Whistleblower Arvind Gupta alleged Deepak Kochhar’s firm received the amount from Essar Group, routed through Mauritius-based Matix Group. Amid water crisis in Shimla, woman dies after water tanker hits her on Mall Road: The driver of the vehicle has been booked for rash driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Myanmar says it is willing to take back all Rohingya refugees: National Security Adviser Thaung Tun said the narrative of what had happened in Rakhine State was ‘incomplete and misleading’.

