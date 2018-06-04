The big news: Nitish Kumar to be NDA’s face in Bihar during Lok Sabha polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Congress’ Rahul Gandhi said PM Narendra Modi does not answer ‘real questions’, and IDBI Bank’s MK Jain was appointed RBI’s deputy governor.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nitish Kumar will be the face of NDA in Bihar for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says JD(U): Party spokesperson KC Tyagi made the announcement after a four-hour meeting in Patna.
- It would have been an embarrassment if Narendra Modi answered ‘real questions’, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress president was referring to a Q&A session that the prime minister addressed during his recent visit to Singapore.
- Government appoints IDBI Bank’s CEO MK Jain as RBI deputy governor: Jain will take over the post for three years.
- ‘Karnataka, TN to share Cauvery water, no two ways about it’, says Kamal Haasan after meeting Kumaraswamy: The actor-turned-politician said he came to Bengaluru on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and to act as a ‘bridge between the two states’.
- CBSE declares NEET 2018 results, Kalpana Kumari tops test: Nearly 13.3 lakh students wrote the test on May 6 for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges.
- ‘I’m beyond disappointed’, says Serena Williams as she pulls out of French Open ahead of Sharapova clash: The former world No. 1 withdrew citing an arm injury.
- Maoists, supporters of Osama bin Laden have united against NDA, claims Union minister Giriraj Singh: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had earlier said that the Opposition was trying to prevent Modi from returning to power, and compared them to Hafiz Saeed.
- ‘Was PM Modi’s visit to Malaysia, Indonesia aimed at minority appeasement,’ asks Akhilesh Yadav: The former UP chief minister said the BJP should ‘learn to face defeats’, otherwise it would be unable to ‘digest’ the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
- Kerala theatre owner who helped arrest accused in minor’s molestation case held: EC Satheesh, who was booked under POCSO Act for allegedly leaking the footage, was released later on bail.
- Punjab farmers to call off strike on June 6, says Bharatiya Kisan Union president: The decision was taken at a meeting of the leaders of several farmers’ organisations in Ludhiana.