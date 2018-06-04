A look at the headlines right now:

Nitish Kumar will be the face of NDA in Bihar for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says JD(U): Party spokesperson KC Tyagi made the announcement after a four-hour meeting in Patna. It would have been an embarrassment if Narendra Modi answered ‘real questions’, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress president was referring to a Q&A session that the prime minister addressed during his recent visit to Singapore. Government appoints IDBI Bank’s CEO MK Jain as RBI deputy governor: Jain will take over the post for three years. ‘Karnataka, TN to share Cauvery water, no two ways about it’, says Kamal Haasan after meeting Kumaraswamy: The actor-turned-politician said he came to Bengaluru on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and to act as a ‘bridge between the two states’. CBSE declares NEET 2018 results, Kalpana Kumari tops test: Nearly 13.3 lakh students wrote the test on May 6 for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges. ‘I’m beyond disappointed’, says Serena Williams as she pulls out of French Open ahead of Sharapova clash: The former world No. 1 withdrew citing an arm injury. Maoists, supporters of Osama bin Laden have united against NDA, claims Union minister Giriraj Singh: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had earlier said that the Opposition was trying to prevent Modi from returning to power, and compared them to Hafiz Saeed. ‘Was PM Modi’s visit to Malaysia, Indonesia aimed at minority appeasement,’ asks Akhilesh Yadav: The former UP chief minister said the BJP should ‘learn to face defeats’, otherwise it would be unable to ‘digest’ the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Kerala theatre owner who helped arrest accused in minor’s molestation case held: EC Satheesh, who was booked under POCSO Act for allegedly leaking the footage, was released later on bail. Punjab farmers to call off strike on June 6, says Bharatiya Kisan Union president: The decision was taken at a meeting of the leaders of several farmers’ organisations in Ludhiana.