The big news: Pilot dies after IAF fighter jet crashes in Gujarat’s Mundra, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Petrol prices were cut by 13 paise and diesel by nine paise, and the top allowed reservations in promotions of SC/ST employees.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pilot dies after Indian Air Force fighter jet crashes in Gujarat’s Mundra town: A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.
- Petrol prices cut by 13 paise, diesel by 9 paise: Fuel rates have dropped for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday.
- Supreme Court allows government to provide reservation in promoting SC/ST employees: The order is effective until the constitution bench disposes of the matter
- Goa archbishop says the Constitution is in danger, asks Christians to be politically active: Father Filipe Neri Ferrao claimed that people were being ‘uprooted’ from their homes and lands in the name of development.
- US President Donald Trump’s former aide Paul Manafort accused of tampering with witnesses: The president’s former campaign manager had allegedly contacted witnesses by phone and encrypted messages to influence their testimony.
- Next iOS upgrade will make older iPhones run faster, allow group video chat, says Apple: Apple will make iOS 12 available for users as a software update this autumn, the company said.
- BJP chief Amit Shah to meet Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday: The BJP has denied the meeting is in connection with the recent bye-election in Palghar.
- Sixtieth witness in Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case turns hostile: The witness, then an officer at a police station in Rajasthan, is now the state’s deputy superintendent of police.
- Tamil Nadu to ban use of plastic from 2019: The state government made the announcement on World Environment Day.
- Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte kisses woman during official event, calls it a ‘gimmick’: His critics described his actions as misogynistic and a ‘perverted way’ to taunt those critical of his actions.