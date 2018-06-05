A look at the headlines right now:

Pilot dies after Indian Air Force fighter jet crashes in Gujarat’s Mundra town: A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident. Petrol prices cut by 13 paise, diesel by 9 paise: Fuel rates have dropped for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday. Supreme Court allows government to provide reservation in promoting SC/ST employees: The order is effective until the constitution bench disposes of the matter Goa archbishop says the Constitution is in danger, asks Christians to be politically active: Father Filipe Neri Ferrao claimed that people were being ‘uprooted’ from their homes and lands in the name of development. US President Donald Trump’s former aide Paul Manafort accused of tampering with witnesses: The president’s former campaign manager had allegedly contacted witnesses by phone and encrypted messages to influence their testimony. Next iOS upgrade will make older iPhones run faster, allow group video chat, says Apple: Apple will make iOS 12 available for users as a software update this autumn, the company said. BJP chief Amit Shah to meet Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday: The BJP has denied the meeting is in connection with the recent bye-election in Palghar. Sixtieth witness in Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case turns hostile: The witness, then an officer at a police station in Rajasthan, is now the state’s deputy superintendent of police. Tamil Nadu to ban use of plastic from 2019: The state government made the announcement on World Environment Day. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte kisses woman during official event, calls it a ‘gimmick’: His critics described his actions as misogynistic and a ‘perverted way’ to taunt those critical of his actions.