The big news: RBI increases repo rate for the first time in four years, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: JD(S) and Congress MLAs in Karnataka took oath as ministers, and the police arrested five activists in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- RBI hikes repo rate to 6.25%, reverse repo rate to 6%: This was the first increase in repo rates since January 2014.
- CM Kumaraswamy’s brother HD Revanna, Congress’s DK Shivakumar take oath as Karnataka ministers: The chief minister’s brother took charge of the Public Works Department portfolio.
- Activist Rona Wilson and lawyer Surendra Gadling among five arrested in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence: The police claimed that those arrested were ‘top urban Maoist operatives’.
- Shiv Sena mocks BJP’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ ahead of Amit Shah’s meeting with Uddhav Thackeray: The party reiterated that it would contest the 2019 General Elections on its own.
- ‘Congress government will waive farmer loans in 10 days if voted to power’, says Rahul Gandhi in Mandsaur: The Congress president met the families of those farmers who were killed in police firing in June 2017 in the district.
- CBI files case against principal, teachers of National Defence Academy for alleged appointments scam: They are accused of submitting fake documents to secure appointments and internal promotions.
- Supreme Court refuses to stay release of Rajinikanth’s film ‘Kaala’ over copyright claims: The actor-turned-politician appealed to his fans to allow the release of his film in Karnataka.
- CBI court sentences five convicts in Jammu and Kashmir child abuse case to 10 years in prison: The court had held the five men, including two former officers of the BSF and the state police, guilty last week.
- Churches in India are conspiring with the Vatican to destabilise the government, claims VHP: VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain said the churches protest only when a BJP-led government is in power.
- Refugees now comprise 1% of the world’s population, shows Global Peace Index: The world is less peaceful now than at any time in the last 10 years, the Institute of Economics and Peace found.