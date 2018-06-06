A look at the headlines right now:

RBI hikes repo rate to 6.25%, reverse repo rate to 6%: This was the first increase in repo rates since January 2014. CM Kumaraswamy’s brother HD Revanna, Congress’s DK Shivakumar take oath as Karnataka ministers: The chief minister’s brother took charge of the Public Works Department portfolio. Activist Rona Wilson and lawyer Surendra Gadling among five arrested in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence: The police claimed that those arrested were ‘top urban Maoist operatives’. Shiv Sena mocks BJP’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ ahead of Amit Shah’s meeting with Uddhav Thackeray: The party reiterated that it would contest the 2019 General Elections on its own.

‘Congress government will waive farmer loans in 10 days if voted to power’, says Rahul Gandhi in Mandsaur: The Congress president met the families of those farmers who were killed in police firing in June 2017 in the district. CBI files case against principal, teachers of National Defence Academy for alleged appointments scam: They are accused of submitting fake documents to secure appointments and internal promotions. Supreme Court refuses to stay release of Rajinikanth’s film ‘Kaala’ over copyright claims: The actor-turned-politician appealed to his fans to allow the release of his film in Karnataka. CBI court sentences five convicts in Jammu and Kashmir child abuse case to 10 years in prison: The court had held the five men, including two former officers of the BSF and the state police, guilty last week. Churches in India are conspiring with the Vatican to destabilise the government, claims VHP: VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain said the churches protest only when a BJP-led government is in power. Refugees now comprise 1% of the world’s population, shows Global Peace Index: The world is less peaceful now than at any time in the last 10 years, the Institute of Economics and Peace found.

