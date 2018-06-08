The big news: Pranab Mukherjee talks of tolerance, pluralism at RSS event, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha said they cannot accept Nitish Kumar as NDA’s face in Bihar, and Facebook alerted 14 million people about a bug.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Intolerance will only dilute our national identity,’ Pranab Mukherjee tells RSS cadre: The former president has shown RSS the ‘mirror of truth’, said Congress.
- JD(U) general secretary says BJP must do justice in allocating seats for 2019 General Elections: Shyam Rajak said that the saffron party had not given the JD(U) the ‘priority’ it deserved.
- Facebook alerts 14 million users about privacy settings ‘bug’: The error occurred between May 18 and May 22.
- Disgruntled Karnataka Congress MLAs hold meetings after being denied ministerial posts: Some of their supporters protested in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chellakere and Haveri.
- Details of Kathua case proceedings cannot be uploaded online, rules sessions court: Judge Tejwinder Singh passed the order on Wednesday after accepting the plea of the defence counsels.
- Ten killed, 12 injured as minibus rams into stationary truck near Nashik: The front tyre of the minibus burst and the driver lost control, said the police.
- Centre concerned about the future of Kashmiri youth, says Rajnath Singh in Srinagar: The Modi government withdrew cases against stone-pelters because ‘children can make mistakes’, the home minister said.
- Human resources head of Gurugram company shot at after he sacked an employee: The sacked employee, who is an accused in the case, had reportedly threatened Dinesh Sharma with dire consequences if he did not hire him again.
- Pakistan Supreme Court allows Pervez Musharraf to conditionally file poll nomination papers: The court also summoned the former president on June 13 and assured him that he would not be arrested.
- India’s maternal mortality ratio drops from 167 in 2011-’13 to 130 in 2014-’16: Kerala is the best performing state with 46 deaths per one lakh live births, down from 61. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu follow.