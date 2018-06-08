A look at the headlines right now:

‘Intolerance will only dilute our national identity,’ Pranab Mukherjee tells RSS cadre: The former president has shown RSS the ‘mirror of truth’, said Congress. JD(U) general secretary says BJP must do justice in allocating seats for 2019 General Elections: Shyam Rajak said that the saffron party had not given the JD(U) the ‘priority’ it deserved. Facebook alerts 14 million users about privacy settings ‘bug’: The error occurred between May 18 and May 22. Disgruntled Karnataka Congress MLAs hold meetings after being denied ministerial posts: Some of their supporters protested in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chellakere and Haveri. Details of Kathua case proceedings cannot be uploaded online, rules sessions court: Judge Tejwinder Singh passed the order on Wednesday after accepting the plea of the defence counsels. Ten killed, 12 injured as minibus rams into stationary truck near Nashik: The front tyre of the minibus burst and the driver lost control, said the police. Centre concerned about the future of Kashmiri youth, says Rajnath Singh in Srinagar: The Modi government withdrew cases against stone-pelters because ‘children can make mistakes’, the home minister said. Human resources head of Gurugram company shot at after he sacked an employee: The sacked employee, who is an accused in the case, had reportedly threatened Dinesh Sharma with dire consequences if he did not hire him again. Pakistan Supreme Court allows Pervez Musharraf to conditionally file poll nomination papers: The court also summoned the former president on June 13 and assured him that he would not be arrested. India’s maternal mortality ratio drops from 167 in 2011-’13 to 130 in 2014-’16: Kerala is the best performing state with 46 deaths per one lakh live births, down from 61. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu follow.