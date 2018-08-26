The big news: Armed forces wrap up rescue work in Kerala after 18 days, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Adityanath said there was no oxygen shortage at Gorakhpur’s BRD Hospital last year, and India won three medals in athletics at Asian Games.
- Kerala CM thanks armed forces for flood relief work, asks people to donate one month’s salary: Speaking in his monthly radio show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with the victims.
- There was no shortage of oxygen at Gorakhpur hospital, says Adityanath on infant deaths: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister blamed internal politics at the BRD Medical College and Hospital for the ‘negative news’ about the deaths.
- Hima Das, Muhammad Anas, Dutee Chand win silver medals in athletics at Asian Games: Earlier in the day, Fouaad Mirza became the first Indian to win an individual equestrian medal in 36 years.
- Khalistan supporters allegedly attack Sikh leader in California: The police have arrested three people in connection with the attack.
- Hundreds booked after clashes between two communities in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A row broke out after the watchman of a gurudwara allegedly hit a minor girl with a stick for selling rakhis.
- ‘Nobody respects me now,’ bemoans Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav: The former party chief said he hopes he will be honoured after his death.
- Four militants arrested in Handwara after brief gunfight, says Army: An Army spokesperson said the security forces laid an ambush after getting information about the four new recruits of the Al Badr outfit.
- Two killed, 241 injured as earthquake strikes Iran’s Kermanshah province: Governor Hushang Bazvand said there were about 25 aftershocks.
- Chief of Islamic State group in Afghanistan killed in raids, authorities claim: Abu Saad Erhabi was among 11 members of the terrorist group killed in a joint ground and air operation at two hideouts.
- US Senator and war veteran John McCain dies at 81: He was diagnosed with brain cancer in July 2017.