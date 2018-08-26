A look at the headlines right now:

Kerala CM thanks armed forces for flood relief work, asks people to donate one month’s salary: Speaking in his monthly radio show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with the victims. There was no shortage of oxygen at Gorakhpur hospital, says Adityanath on infant deaths: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister blamed internal politics at the BRD Medical College and Hospital for the ‘negative news’ about the deaths. Hima Das, Muhammad Anas, Dutee Chand win silver medals in athletics at Asian Games: Earlier in the day, Fouaad Mirza became the first Indian to win an individual equestrian medal in 36 years.

Khalistan supporters allegedly attack Sikh leader in California: The police have arrested three people in connection with the attack. Hundreds booked after clashes between two communities in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A row broke out after the watchman of a gurudwara allegedly hit a minor girl with a stick for selling rakhis.

‘Nobody respects me now,’ bemoans Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav: The former party chief said he hopes he will be honoured after his death.

Four militants arrested in Handwara after brief gunfight, says Army: An Army spokesperson said the security forces laid an ambush after getting information about the four new recruits of the Al Badr outfit. Two killed, 241 injured as earthquake strikes Iran’s Kermanshah province: Governor Hushang Bazvand said there were about 25 aftershocks. Chief of Islamic State group in Afghanistan killed in raids, authorities claim: Abu Saad Erhabi was among 11 members of the terrorist group killed in a joint ground and air operation at two hideouts. US Senator and war veteran John McCain dies at 81: He was diagnosed with brain cancer in July 2017.