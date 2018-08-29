The big news: Activist Sudha Bharadwaj under house arrest till Thursday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: TDP’s Nandamuri Harikrishna died in a road accident in Telangana, and police said right-wing activists wanted to target Pune music concert.
A look at the headlines right now:
- After dramatic midnight hearing, activist Sudha Bharadwaj placed under house arrest till August 30: Bharadwaj is among several activists whose homes were raided by teams of the Pune Police across the country on Tuesday morning.
- Telugu Desam Party leader Nandamuri Harikrishna dies in road accident in Telangana: Harikrishna was driving to Kavali in Nellore district when the car crashed into a road median on Nalgonda Highway.
- Arrested terror suspects wanted to target Sunburn festival in Pune, say Maharashtra Police: A court in Mumbai extended the police custody of four of the accused by a week.
- Gunfight under way between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, say police: Internet connection was suspended in several parts of Anantnag and Kulgam districts following the encounter.
- Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh says police will investigate sacrilege, firing cases: The announcement came after the House unanimously passed a resolution, by voice vote, to withdraw investigations by the CBI.
- Narendra Modi behaved like a medieval monarch and bypassed procedures in connection with the Rafale defence deal, says Congress: The party alleged there was a ‘direct deal’ between Modi and businessman Anil Ambani.
- Centre asks states to ban manufacture, sale of e-cigarettes: The ministry’s advisory comes a week after the Delhi High Court ordered it to take regulatory measures to control the sale of e-cigarettes.
- ‘The status of children in shelter homes is frightening,’ says Supreme Court: The Ministry of Women and Child Development told the court that it has ordered district magistrates to submit their reports on the matter by September 15.
- Income Tax Department extends date for filing returns for people in Kerala: They now have to file their returns by September 15 instead of August 31.
- Google denies it is rigging search engine results to portray Donald Trump in a negative light: The United States president accused the company of suppressing conservative voices to conceal news reports that praise his administration.