A look at the headlines right now:

After dramatic midnight hearing, activist Sudha Bharadwaj placed under house arrest till August 30: Bharadwaj is among several activists whose homes were raided by teams of the Pune Police across the country on Tuesday morning. Telugu Desam Party leader Nandamuri Harikrishna dies in road accident in Telangana: Harikrishna was driving to Kavali in Nellore district when the car crashed into a road median on Nalgonda Highway. Arrested terror suspects wanted to target Sunburn festival in Pune, say Maharashtra Police: A court in Mumbai extended the police custody of four of the accused by a week. Gunfight under way between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, say police: Internet connection was suspended in several parts of Anantnag and Kulgam districts following the encounter. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh says police will investigate sacrilege, firing cases: The announcement came after the House unanimously passed a resolution, by voice vote, to withdraw investigations by the CBI. Narendra Modi behaved like a medieval monarch and bypassed procedures in connection with the Rafale defence deal, says Congress: The party alleged there was a ‘direct deal’ between Modi and businessman Anil Ambani. Centre asks states to ban manufacture, sale of e-cigarettes: The ministry’s advisory comes a week after the Delhi High Court ordered it to take regulatory measures to control the sale of e-cigarettes. ‘The status of children in shelter homes is frightening,’ says Supreme Court: The Ministry of Women and Child Development told the court that it has ordered district magistrates to submit their reports on the matter by September 15. Income Tax Department extends date for filing returns for people in Kerala: They now have to file their returns by September 15 instead of August 31. Google denies it is rigging search engine results to portray Donald Trump in a negative light: The United States president accused the company of suppressing conservative voices to conceal news reports that praise his administration.