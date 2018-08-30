The big news: Civil society members protest against activists’ arrests, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Law Commission endorsed simultaneous elections, and India won gold medals in Asian Games for women’s relay race and 1,500 metres race.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Arundhati Roy, Bezwada Wilson and others protest against activists’ arrests, call it ‘undeclared emergency’: Activists in Jharkhand condemned the raid at human rights activist Stan Swamy’s home.
- Simultaneous elections are desirable but constitutional amendments are required, says Law Commission: ‘There is a feasibility to restore simultaneous elections as it existed during the first two decades of India’s independence,’ it suggested.
- Defending champions India lose to Malaysia in the Asian Games hockey semi-final: India won a gold in women’s relay race, a silver in the men’s relay race event and a bronze for discus throw. Jinson Johnson triumphed in 1,500 metres race.
- Larger purpose of demonetisation was to make India a tax compliant society, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said the positive impacts also included bringing back more money into the system and higher growth after the first two quarters.
- Modi pushes for collaboration between member states on disaster relief efforts at BIMSTEC summit: The prime minister met Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the meeting in Kathmandu.
- Supreme Court criticises Centre for not furnishing details of MLAs, MPs with criminal cases: The top court asked the government to file its response by September 5.
- Will accept Stalin’s leadership if I am readmitted, says expelled DMK leader Alagiri: Alagiri said if he is not taken back, the next course of action will be decided after the rally in Chennai next month.
- Alert issued in East Siang district as Tsangpo river in China swells: The administration, however, has asked people living on both sides of the Siang river ‘not to panic’.
- In Kerala, 483 people died in rain-related incidents since May and 14 still missing, says CM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state is in a crucial stage of reconstruction.
- China criticises Donald Trump’s ‘absurd logic’ on US-North Korea ties: The US president claimed that the continuing trade dispute with China had led to difficulties in the US-North Korea relationship.