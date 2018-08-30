A look at the headlines right now:

Arundhati Roy, Bezwada Wilson and others protest against activists’ arrests, call it ‘undeclared emergency’: Activists in Jharkhand condemned the raid at human rights activist Stan Swamy’s home. Simultaneous elections are desirable but constitutional amendments are required, says Law Commission: ‘There is a feasibility to restore simultaneous elections as it existed during the first two decades of India’s independence,’ it suggested. Defending champions India lose to Malaysia in the Asian Games hockey semi-final: India won a gold in women’s relay race, a silver in the men’s relay race event and a bronze for discus throw. Jinson Johnson triumphed in 1,500 metres race. Larger purpose of demonetisation was to make India a tax compliant society, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said the positive impacts also included bringing back more money into the system and higher growth after the first two quarters. Modi pushes for collaboration between member states on disaster relief efforts at BIMSTEC summit: The prime minister met Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the meeting in Kathmandu. Supreme Court criticises Centre for not furnishing details of MLAs, MPs with criminal cases: The top court asked the government to file its response by September 5. Will accept Stalin’s leadership if I am readmitted, says expelled DMK leader Alagiri: Alagiri said if he is not taken back, the next course of action will be decided after the rally in Chennai next month. Alert issued in East Siang district as Tsangpo river in China swells: The administration, however, has asked people living on both sides of the Siang river ‘not to panic’. In Kerala, 483 people died in rain-related incidents since May and 14 still missing, says CM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state is in a crucial stage of reconstruction. China criticises Donald Trump’s ‘absurd logic’ on US-North Korea ties: The US president claimed that the continuing trade dispute with China had led to difficulties in the US-North Korea relationship.