One dead, 17 injured as part of bridge collapses in Kolkata, Army assists in rescue work: The structure collapsed onto railway tracks in Alipore in South Kolkata.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra recommends Ranjan Gogoi’s name as his successor: His proposal is in line with the Supreme Court’s tradition of naming the most senior judge after the outgoing chief justice as the successor. Two convicted and three acquitted in 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case: The court will sentence Akbar Ismail Choudhary and Anique Shafique Syeed on September 10. Tamil Nadu court grants bail to student arrested for shouting ‘anti-BJP slogans’ on flight: The student, Sofia Lois, was arrested in Thoothukudi on Monday after state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan filed a complaint. Opposition parties criticise BJP government as fuel prices hit record highs: The Congress wants petrol and diesel brought under the Goods and Services Tax regime, said former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

Republic TV ordered to apologise for Arnab Goswami’s remarks by broadcasting standards authority: The apology has to be run before the anchor’s 9 pm flagship show on September 7.

Mumbai BJP MLA Ram Kadam promises to ‘kidnap girls’ who reject marriage proposals: Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awad shared the video on Twitter and rebuked Kadam for his statement.

One killed, several injured as strongest typhoon in 25 years, Jebi, makes landfall in Japan: A man was killed when strong winds felled a company storage facility in Higashiomi in Shiga Prefecture. Haqqani Network’s founder has died, says Afghan Taliban: Jalaluddin Haqqani was ill and bed-ridden for the past few years, the militant group said in a statement. Retired policeman beaten to death in Allahabad, attack caught on camera: The police have named 10 people in the First Information Report but have not arrested anyone yet.