The big news: One dead, several injured in Kolkata bridge collapse, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Ranjan Gogoi was recommended to be the next chief justice of India, and two people were convicted in the 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- One dead, 17 injured as part of bridge collapses in Kolkata, Army assists in rescue work: The structure collapsed onto railway tracks in Alipore in South Kolkata.
- Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra recommends Ranjan Gogoi’s name as his successor: His proposal is in line with the Supreme Court’s tradition of naming the most senior judge after the outgoing chief justice as the successor.
- Two convicted and three acquitted in 2007 Hyderabad twin blasts case: The court will sentence Akbar Ismail Choudhary and Anique Shafique Syeed on September 10.
- Tamil Nadu court grants bail to student arrested for shouting ‘anti-BJP slogans’ on flight: The student, Sofia Lois, was arrested in Thoothukudi on Monday after state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan filed a complaint.
- Opposition parties criticise BJP government as fuel prices hit record highs: The Congress wants petrol and diesel brought under the Goods and Services Tax regime, said former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.
- Republic TV ordered to apologise for Arnab Goswami’s remarks by broadcasting standards authority: The apology has to be run before the anchor’s 9 pm flagship show on September 7.
- Mumbai BJP MLA Ram Kadam promises to ‘kidnap girls’ who reject marriage proposals: Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awad shared the video on Twitter and rebuked Kadam for his statement.
- One killed, several injured as strongest typhoon in 25 years, Jebi, makes landfall in Japan: A man was killed when strong winds felled a company storage facility in Higashiomi in Shiga Prefecture.
- Haqqani Network’s founder has died, says Afghan Taliban: Jalaluddin Haqqani was ill and bed-ridden for the past few years, the militant group said in a statement.
- Retired policeman beaten to death in Allahabad, attack caught on camera: The police have named 10 people in the First Information Report but have not arrested anyone yet.