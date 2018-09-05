The big news: SC judgement on validity of Section 377 to be out tomorrow, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rupee closed at an all-time low of 71.75 against the US dollar, and the CBI raided a TN minister and police chief as part of gutka scam probe.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court to pronounce judgement on validity of Section 377 on Thursday: In July, the court said it would strike down the law if it is convinced that it violates fundamental rights.
- Rupee continues slide on Wednesday, closes at all-time low of 71.75 against US dollar: The BSE Sensex fell 139.61 points and the Nifty 50 declined 43.35 points.
- CBI raids Tamil Nadu minister, police chief in Chennai in connection with gutka scam: C Vijayabaskar and TK Rajendran, among others, are accused of facilitating the sale of banned tobacco products in the city.
- Arrested activists were involved in planning large-scale violence, Maharashtra Police tells SC: In its affidavit, the police claimed they were arrested because evidence showed they were active members of a banned Maoist outfit.
- Schools cannot deny admission to children for lack of Aadhaar, says UIDAI: The Aadhaar authority said such denials are ‘invalid and not permitted under the law’.
- Supreme Court defers claims-and-objections process of NRC until further orders: The draft National Register of Citizens, published on July 30, leaves out nearly 41 lakh people in Assam.
- Elon Musk renews attack against British cave diver, calls him a ‘child rapist’ now: Vernon Unsworth was instrumental in saving the lives of 12 schoolboys and their football coach who were marooned in a cave in Thailand for over 10 days in July.
- Former Gujarat police officer Sanjiv Bhatt arrested for allegedly framing lawyer in 1996 case: He and other policemen are accused of implicating Sumersingh Rajpurohit in a narcotics case at the behest of a former Gujarat High Court judge.
- Donald Trump dismisses Watergate journalist Bob Woodward’s book on his presidency: The book ‘Fear: Trump in the White House’ claims the American president’s aides ignored his orders, stole his documents and called him an idiot.
- Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest alleged ceasefire violations along the Line of Control: The foreign ministry called in Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh after a Pakistani civilian was killed, allegedly in firing by the Indian military, on Tuesday.