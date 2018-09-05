A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court to pronounce judgement on validity of Section 377 on Thursday: In July, the court said it would strike down the law if it is convinced that it violates fundamental rights.

Rupee continues slide on Wednesday, closes at all-time low of 71.75 against US dollar: The BSE Sensex fell 139.61 points and the Nifty 50 declined 43.35 points.

CBI raids Tamil Nadu minister, police chief in Chennai in connection with gutka scam: C Vijayabaskar and TK Rajendran, among others, are accused of facilitating the sale of banned tobacco products in the city. Arrested activists were involved in planning large-scale violence, Maharashtra Police tells SC: In its affidavit, the police claimed they were arrested because evidence showed they were active members of a banned Maoist outfit. Schools cannot deny admission to children for lack of Aadhaar, says UIDAI: The Aadhaar authority said such denials are ‘invalid and not permitted under the law’.

Supreme Court defers claims-and-objections process of NRC until further orders: The draft National Register of Citizens, published on July 30, leaves out nearly 41 lakh people in Assam.

Elon Musk renews attack against British cave diver, calls him a ‘child rapist’ now: Vernon Unsworth was instrumental in saving the lives of 12 schoolboys and their football coach who were marooned in a cave in Thailand for over 10 days in July.

Former Gujarat police officer Sanjiv Bhatt arrested for allegedly framing lawyer in 1996 case: He and other policemen are accused of implicating Sumersingh Rajpurohit in a narcotics case at the behest of a former Gujarat High Court judge. Donald Trump dismisses Watergate journalist Bob Woodward’s book on his presidency: The book ‘Fear: Trump in the White House’ claims the American president’s aides ignored his orders, stole his documents and called him an idiot.

Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest alleged ceasefire violations along the Line of Control: The foreign ministry called in Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh after a Pakistani civilian was killed, allegedly in firing by the Indian military, on Tuesday.

