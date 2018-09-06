A look at the headlines right now:

All eyes on Supreme Court as it prepares to rule on validity of Section 377 today: A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had reserved the verdict on July 17. Rupee is falling because of global, not domestic reasons, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley: He said the United States dollar has strengthened against all currencies over the last few months. At least 10 people on Emirates flight from Dubai taken to hospital after landing in New York: The plane was quarantined on the runway for hours after more than 100 people reported flu-like symptoms during the 14-hour trip. One more body found at the site of bridge collapse in Kolkata; PWD failed to spot structural weaknesses, says report: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the investigation would take into account ‘earthquake-like vibrations’ caused by a Metro project nearby. Compensation scheme for rape and acid attack victims will be extended to minors as well, rules SC: The scheme will become operational on October 2, the court said. Arrested activists were involved in planning large-scale violence, Maharashtra Police tells SC: The police claimed the activists were arrested because evidence showed they were active members of a banned Maoist outfit. Union Cabinet approves over Rs 3,700 crore to set up permanent campuses for seven new IIMs: The campuses will come up in Amritsar, Bodh Gaya, Nagpur, Sambalpur, Sirmaur, Visakhapatnam and Jammu. Johnson & Johnson should compensate those affected by faulty hip implants, says Centre: The health ministry directed the company to comply with all the recommendations of an expert panel that inquired into the matter. Twitter was unprepared for misinformation campaigns over the last few years, its CEO tells US Senate: Jack Dorsey said Twitter was meant to be a ‘public square’, but fell victim to ‘abuse, harassment, troll armies, propaganda through bots’. CBI raids Tamil Nadu minister, police chief in Chennai in connection with gutka scam: C Vijayabaskar and TK Rajendran, among others, are accused of facilitating the sale of banned tobacco products in the city.