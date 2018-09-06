The big news: Supreme Court to decide on validity of Section 377 today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the rupee was declining due to global reasons, and 10 people on a flight from Dubai to US were hospitalised.
- All eyes on Supreme Court as it prepares to rule on validity of Section 377 today: A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had reserved the verdict on July 17.
- Rupee is falling because of global, not domestic reasons, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley: He said the United States dollar has strengthened against all currencies over the last few months.
- At least 10 people on Emirates flight from Dubai taken to hospital after landing in New York: The plane was quarantined on the runway for hours after more than 100 people reported flu-like symptoms during the 14-hour trip.
- One more body found at the site of bridge collapse in Kolkata; PWD failed to spot structural weaknesses, says report: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the investigation would take into account ‘earthquake-like vibrations’ caused by a Metro project nearby.
- Compensation scheme for rape and acid attack victims will be extended to minors as well, rules SC: The scheme will become operational on October 2, the court said.
- Arrested activists were involved in planning large-scale violence, Maharashtra Police tells SC: The police claimed the activists were arrested because evidence showed they were active members of a banned Maoist outfit.
- Union Cabinet approves over Rs 3,700 crore to set up permanent campuses for seven new IIMs: The campuses will come up in Amritsar, Bodh Gaya, Nagpur, Sambalpur, Sirmaur, Visakhapatnam and Jammu.
- Johnson & Johnson should compensate those affected by faulty hip implants, says Centre: The health ministry directed the company to comply with all the recommendations of an expert panel that inquired into the matter.
- Twitter was unprepared for misinformation campaigns over the last few years, its CEO tells US Senate: Jack Dorsey said Twitter was meant to be a ‘public square’, but fell victim to ‘abuse, harassment, troll armies, propaganda through bots’.
- CBI raids Tamil Nadu minister, police chief in Chennai in connection with gutka scam: C Vijayabaskar and TK Rajendran, among others, are accused of facilitating the sale of banned tobacco products in the city.