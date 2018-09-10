A look at the headlines right now:

Congress claims Bharat Bandh is a success, Centre says it has no role in fuel price rise: Ravi Shankar Prasad challenged Manmohan Singh to debate in Parliament over economy, and VAT on petrol, diesel in Andhra Pradesh to be reduced by Rs 2 per litre from Tuesday. Delhi HC rejects Rahul, Sonia Gandhi’s pleas against reopening tax assessment in National Herald case: The bench also dismissed a similar petition by Congress leader Oscar Fernandes. Two convicts get death penalty, another sentenced to life imprisonment in Hyderabad twin blasts case: Akbar Ismail Choudhary and Anique Shafique Syeed were found guilty on September 4, while Mohammad Tariq Anjum was convicted on Monday. Peoples Democratic Party will boycott J&K local body polls over concerns about Article 35A: The Mehbooba Mufti-led party urged the central government to reconsider conducting the elections. New UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet criticises India for not heeding its report on Kashmir: She praised the country’s Supreme Court for decriminalising homosexuality. Missionaries of Jesus defends bishop accused of rape in Kerala: The congregation condemned the nuns who protested against the delay in investigation and said they were forced into protesting by ‘external influence’. Bombay HC discharges six Gujarat, Rajasthan police officers in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case: The court said the petitions that challenged the discharge of these officer were devoid of merit. Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi’s sister: Purvi Modi, a 44-year-old Belgian national, is wanted on charges of money laundering. Friendship with China is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, says PM Imran Khan: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi led a high-level delegation to meet Pakistan’s new prime minister. Taliban militants launch attacks in several Afghanistan provinces, kill at least 37 security forces: The attacks in both Kunduz and Jawzjan provinces were confirmed by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.