The big news: Congress and BJP trade charges over fuel price hike, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi HC rejected Sonia and Rahul Gandhi’s pleas in National Herald case, and two convicts got death penalty in Hyderabad twin blasts case.
- Congress claims Bharat Bandh is a success, Centre says it has no role in fuel price rise: Ravi Shankar Prasad challenged Manmohan Singh to debate in Parliament over economy, and VAT on petrol, diesel in Andhra Pradesh to be reduced by Rs 2 per litre from Tuesday.
- Delhi HC rejects Rahul, Sonia Gandhi’s pleas against reopening tax assessment in National Herald case: The bench also dismissed a similar petition by Congress leader Oscar Fernandes.
- Two convicts get death penalty, another sentenced to life imprisonment in Hyderabad twin blasts case: Akbar Ismail Choudhary and Anique Shafique Syeed were found guilty on September 4, while Mohammad Tariq Anjum was convicted on Monday.
- Peoples Democratic Party will boycott J&K local body polls over concerns about Article 35A: The Mehbooba Mufti-led party urged the central government to reconsider conducting the elections.
- New UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet criticises India for not heeding its report on Kashmir: She praised the country’s Supreme Court for decriminalising homosexuality.
- Missionaries of Jesus defends bishop accused of rape in Kerala: The congregation condemned the nuns who protested against the delay in investigation and said they were forced into protesting by ‘external influence’.
- Bombay HC discharges six Gujarat, Rajasthan police officers in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case: The court said the petitions that challenged the discharge of these officer were devoid of merit.
- Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi’s sister: Purvi Modi, a 44-year-old Belgian national, is wanted on charges of money laundering.
- Friendship with China is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, says PM Imran Khan: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi led a high-level delegation to meet Pakistan’s new prime minister.
- Taliban militants launch attacks in several Afghanistan provinces, kill at least 37 security forces: The attacks in both Kunduz and Jawzjan provinces were confirmed by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.