Price of petrol touches Rs 90 a litre in Maharashtra’s Parbhani, Rs 88.26 in Mumbai: In Delhi, a litre of petrol cost Rs 80.87 and diesel was Rs 72.97, both marking an increase of Rs 0.14 per litre. North Korea asks Donald Trump for second meeting in new letter: White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said Kim Jong-un’s letter showed Pyongyang’s ‘continued commitment to focus on denuclearisation’ of the Korean Peninsula. People excluded from final list of NRC will be disenfranchised and deported, says Ram Madhav: The BJP general secretary said no other country tolerates undocumented migrants, but India has become a ‘dharamshala due to political considerations’. Congress criticises BJP, AIADMK over proposal to release Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts: Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed the BJP was looking at terrorism from a partisan perspective. India, Bangladesh launch rail and power projects: Narendra Modi said it was a matter of pride for India to help Bangladesh achieve its goal of bringing the country into the middle income category. New UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet criticises India for not heeding its report on Kashmir: She also praised the country’s Supreme Court for decriminalising homosexuality. Delhi HC rejects Rahul, Sonia Gandhi’s pleas against reopening tax assessment in National Herald case: The bench also dismissed a similar petition by Congress leader Oscar Fernandes. Friendship with China is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, says PM Imran Khan: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi led a high-level delegation to meet Pakistan’s new prime minister. Two convicts get death penalty, another sentenced to life imprisonment in Hyderabad twin blasts case: Akbar Ismail Choudhary and Anique Shafique Syeed were found guilty on September 4, while Mohammad Tariq Anjum was convicted on Monday. Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi’s sister: Purvi Modi, a 44-year-old Belgian national, is wanted on charges of money laundering.