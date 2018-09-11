The big news: Fuel prices continue to soar a day after bharat bandh, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Donald Trump received a letter from North Korean leader for a second summit, and Ram Madhav said those excluded from NRC will be deported.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Price of petrol touches Rs 90 a litre in Maharashtra’s Parbhani, Rs 88.26 in Mumbai: In Delhi, a litre of petrol cost Rs 80.87 and diesel was Rs 72.97, both marking an increase of Rs 0.14 per litre.
- North Korea asks Donald Trump for second meeting in new letter: White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said Kim Jong-un’s letter showed Pyongyang’s ‘continued commitment to focus on denuclearisation’ of the Korean Peninsula.
- People excluded from final list of NRC will be disenfranchised and deported, says Ram Madhav: The BJP general secretary said no other country tolerates undocumented migrants, but India has become a ‘dharamshala due to political considerations’.
- Congress criticises BJP, AIADMK over proposal to release Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts: Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed the BJP was looking at terrorism from a partisan perspective.
- India, Bangladesh launch rail and power projects: Narendra Modi said it was a matter of pride for India to help Bangladesh achieve its goal of bringing the country into the middle income category.
- New UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet criticises India for not heeding its report on Kashmir: She also praised the country’s Supreme Court for decriminalising homosexuality.
- Delhi HC rejects Rahul, Sonia Gandhi’s pleas against reopening tax assessment in National Herald case: The bench also dismissed a similar petition by Congress leader Oscar Fernandes.
- Friendship with China is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, says PM Imran Khan: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi led a high-level delegation to meet Pakistan’s new prime minister.
- Two convicts get death penalty, another sentenced to life imprisonment in Hyderabad twin blasts case: Akbar Ismail Choudhary and Anique Shafique Syeed were found guilty on September 4, while Mohammad Tariq Anjum was convicted on Monday.
- Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi’s sister: Purvi Modi, a 44-year-old Belgian national, is wanted on charges of money laundering.