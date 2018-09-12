quick reads

The big news: Congress, BJP accuse each other of helping Vijay Mallya, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Mass evacuation under way in Boston after 70 gas explosions and fires, and Ranjan Gogoi was appointed the next chief justice of India.

by 

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Congress claims Arun Jaitley’s meeting with Vijay Mallya lasted 15 minutes: BJP lashed out at the Congress, saying the Gandhi family was helping Mallya with sweet deals.
  2. At least 70 fires, blasts reported in three towns of Boston, mass evacuations under way: Six people were wounded, and two are in a critical condition.  
  3. President Ram Nath Kovind appoints Ranjan Gogoi the next chief justice of India: Gogoi will assume office on October 3 after current Chief Justice Dipak Misra retires.
  4. Uttar Pradesh government orders release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad: The Dalit rights activist, accused in the 2017 violence in Saharanpur, was to be released on November 1.  
  5. ABVP wins president, vice president, joint secretary posts in Delhi University Students’ Union polls: The post of secretary went to National Students’ Union of India’s candidate Akash Choudhary. 
  6. Donald Trump rejects Hurricane Maria toll, accuses Democrats of inflating numbers: Last month, a study by the Puerto Rican government raised the toll from the disaster from 64 to nearly 3,000.  
  7. Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar admitted to a hospital in Candolim: The BJP leader is being treated for pancreatic cancer and returned from the United States last week.
  8. Haryana chief minister says licence of the land for DLF-Vadra deal is ‘deemed lapsed’: Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government has not renewed the licence.  
  9. Kerala High Court says it is satisfied with police inquiry into nun rape case, will monitor investigation: The nun’s family was offered money and were threatened, her counsel told the court.
  10. Rafale deal under UPA collapsed as Hindustan Aeronautics could not provide guarantee, says Nirmala Sithamraman: Negotiations between India and France led Dassault Aviation to believe that the jets would cost more if they were produced in India, the defence minister said.  
