The big news: Congress, BJP accuse each other of helping Vijay Mallya, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mass evacuation under way in Boston after 70 gas explosions and fires, and Ranjan Gogoi was appointed the next chief justice of India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress claims Arun Jaitley’s meeting with Vijay Mallya lasted 15 minutes: BJP lashed out at the Congress, saying the Gandhi family was helping Mallya with sweet deals.
- At least 70 fires, blasts reported in three towns of Boston, mass evacuations under way: Six people were wounded, and two are in a critical condition.
- President Ram Nath Kovind appoints Ranjan Gogoi the next chief justice of India: Gogoi will assume office on October 3 after current Chief Justice Dipak Misra retires.
- Uttar Pradesh government orders release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad: The Dalit rights activist, accused in the 2017 violence in Saharanpur, was to be released on November 1.
- ABVP wins president, vice president, joint secretary posts in Delhi University Students’ Union polls: The post of secretary went to National Students’ Union of India’s candidate Akash Choudhary.
- Donald Trump rejects Hurricane Maria toll, accuses Democrats of inflating numbers: Last month, a study by the Puerto Rican government raised the toll from the disaster from 64 to nearly 3,000.
- Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar admitted to a hospital in Candolim: The BJP leader is being treated for pancreatic cancer and returned from the United States last week.
- Haryana chief minister says licence of the land for DLF-Vadra deal is ‘deemed lapsed’: Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government has not renewed the licence.
- Kerala High Court says it is satisfied with police inquiry into nun rape case, will monitor investigation: The nun’s family was offered money and were threatened, her counsel told the court.
- Rafale deal under UPA collapsed as Hindustan Aeronautics could not provide guarantee, says Nirmala Sithamraman: Negotiations between India and France led Dassault Aviation to believe that the jets would cost more if they were produced in India, the defence minister said.