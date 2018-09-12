The big news: Army man among three accused of rape in Haryana, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Nuns continue to protest as rape-accused priest is not arrested, and Amit Shah admitted the Centre is concerned about rising fuel prices.
A look at the headlines right now:
- No arrests made in Mahendragarh rape case, Haryana Police say medical report confirmed sexual assault: The main accused is an Army employee, according to the police.
- Bishop Franco Mulakkal transfers responsibilities at diocese ahead of interrogation: Nuns protesting against the delay in investigation said this is ‘normal practise’ and that they would continue doing so till Mulakkal is arrested.
- AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi challenges Amit Shah to contest elections from Hyderabad: The BJP chief had said the party will contest from all seats in Telangana, and said the government will come up with a plan to tackle rising fuel prices.
- Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar admitted to AIIMS in Delhi: Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo said the portfolios handled by the chief minister would be distributed among the state’s ministers.
- J&K municipal elections to be held in four phases from October 8 to October 16: The polls will be held on October 8, October 10, October 13, and October 16, and votes will be counted on October 20.
- No cuts in capital expenditure, government will meet the 3.3% fiscal deficit target, says Arun Jaitley: With inflation broadly under control, the government is confident of a higher growth rate than that projected earlier this year, the finance minister said.
- Five arrested for allegedly lynching man in Manipur on suspicion of vehicle theft: The state Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance of the incident and asked the director general of police for a report by September 22.
- TN governor says he hasn’t yet sent Centre a recommendation to release Rajiv Gandhi murder convicts: On September 9, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet recommended releasing the seven convicts accused of being involved in the former prime minister’s killing.
- At least 12 killed after super typhoon Mangkhut hits the Philippines: The country’s weather agency downgraded the domestic threat level, but warned of more storm surges and heavier rainfall.
- Hurricane Florence leaves five people dead, downgraded to tropical storm: The storm is likely to weaken over the weekend, weather officials said.