The big news: Centre announces merger of three public banks, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the right-wing organisation continues to be misunderstood, and the US has reduced its refugee admissions cap.

The Dena Bank is going to be merged with Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda, the Centre announced on Monday | HT File Photo

  1. Centre to merge Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley accused the Congress-led UPA government of sweeping the matter of non-performing assets under the carpet.
  2. RSS continues to be misunderstood even after all these years, says Mohan Bhagwat: He described the Hindutva group as a unique and incomparable organisation, saying it has emerged as a force to be reckoned with
  3. United States reduces refugee intake by almost a third, will allow only 30,000 from next year: The US’ record as the most generous nation in the world when it comes to protection-based immigration will continue, said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.   
  4. Karti Chidambaram ‘blatantly misusing’ freedom to travel abroad, says ED during hearing in Aircel-Maxis case: The agency was responding to a petition filed by Karti Chidambaram seeking permission to travel to the United Kingdom. 
  5. Delhi government plans to mechanise sewer clean-up, says social welfare minister: The Aam Aadmi Party-led government will give financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a man who died of asphyxiation while cleaning a sewer on Friday.
  6. Thailand cave rescue leader sues Elon Musk for repeatedly calling him a child abuser: British diver Vernon Unsworth was instrumental in saving the lives of 12 boys and their football coach who were marooned in a cave for over 10 days in July. 
  7. Two men arrested in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district for WhatsApp chat about killing Nirmala Sitharaman: The police said preliminary investigation suggests that the two were drunk when they wrote the messages. 
  8. Supreme Court asks West Bengal government to submit report on murders of BJP workers: Kapil Sibal, counsel for the state government, claimed the police had already arrested several people in connection with the murders.  
  9. Goa Congress writes to governor, stakes claim to form government: BJP insists Goa CM Manohar Parrikar is in good health and there is no need to change leadership.
  10. Chennai auto driver assaulted for asking BJP chief about rising fuel prices, act caught on camera: The incident took place in Saidapet when Tamilisai Soundararajan was talking to reporters.
What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.