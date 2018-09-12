The big news: Centre announces merger of three public banks, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the right-wing organisation continues to be misunderstood, and the US has reduced its refugee admissions cap.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre to merge Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley accused the Congress-led UPA government of sweeping the matter of non-performing assets under the carpet.
- RSS continues to be misunderstood even after all these years, says Mohan Bhagwat: He described the Hindutva group as a unique and incomparable organisation, saying it has emerged as a force to be reckoned with
- United States reduces refugee intake by almost a third, will allow only 30,000 from next year: The US’ record as the most generous nation in the world when it comes to protection-based immigration will continue, said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
- Karti Chidambaram ‘blatantly misusing’ freedom to travel abroad, says ED during hearing in Aircel-Maxis case: The agency was responding to a petition filed by Karti Chidambaram seeking permission to travel to the United Kingdom.
- Delhi government plans to mechanise sewer clean-up, says social welfare minister: The Aam Aadmi Party-led government will give financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a man who died of asphyxiation while cleaning a sewer on Friday.
- Thailand cave rescue leader sues Elon Musk for repeatedly calling him a child abuser: British diver Vernon Unsworth was instrumental in saving the lives of 12 boys and their football coach who were marooned in a cave for over 10 days in July.
- Two men arrested in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district for WhatsApp chat about killing Nirmala Sitharaman: The police said preliminary investigation suggests that the two were drunk when they wrote the messages.
- Supreme Court asks West Bengal government to submit report on murders of BJP workers: Kapil Sibal, counsel for the state government, claimed the police had already arrested several people in connection with the murders.
- Goa Congress writes to governor, stakes claim to form government: BJP insists Goa CM Manohar Parrikar is in good health and there is no need to change leadership.
- Chennai auto driver assaulted for asking BJP chief about rising fuel prices, act caught on camera: The incident took place in Saidapet when Tamilisai Soundararajan was talking to reporters.