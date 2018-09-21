The big news: Mayawati picks Ajit Jogi over Congress for Chhattisgarh polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre will take up the killing of BSF jawan with Pakistan in ‘appropriate manner’, and India now has a database of sex offenders.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BSP to contest Chhattisgarh elections in alliance with former CM Ajit Jogi’s party: The Bahujan Samaj Party will contest in 35 seats, while the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh will field candidates from 55 seats.
- India will take up the killing of BSF jawan with Pakistan in appropriate manner, says Centre: The BSF called the act ‘unsoldierly’, even as Pakistan Rangers denied the involvement of their troops in the incident.
- Centre rolls out online database of sex offenders: The data will not be available to the public but only to law enforcement agencies tracking and investigating cases of sexual offences.
- At least 44 die as boat capsizes on Lake Victoria, Tanzania: Government officials fear that the toll may go over 200.
- In poll-bound MP, chief minister says directive will be issued against misuse of SC/ST Act: Large sections of upper castes and backward castes have protested against alleged misuse of the Act in the state.
- Civil aviation ministry asks DGCA for safety audit of airlines and airports after Jet Airways mishap: Passengers on the Mumbai-Jaipur flight started bleeding after cabin pressure dropped.
- UN secretary general urges Myanmar to release two Reuters journalists as quickly as possible: Earlier this month, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were sentenced to seven years in prison for breaching the country’s Official Secrets Act, 1923.
- Hyderabad Police arrest man who allegedly attacked daughter and son-in-law with a sickle: No other person was involved in the attack, said a police officer.
- Multiple casualties reported after shooter opens fire in Maryland: The shooter is in custody and in a critical condition in hospital.
- Gujarat’s claim that it is Open Defecation Free does not appear to be correct, says CAG: The Centre had informed the Lok Sabha in February that 11 states, including Gujarat, have been declared ODF under the Swachh Bharat Mission.