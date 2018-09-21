A look at the headlines right now:

BSP to contest Chhattisgarh elections in alliance with former CM Ajit Jogi’s party: The Bahujan Samaj Party will contest in 35 seats, while the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh will field candidates from 55 seats. India will take up the killing of BSF jawan with Pakistan in appropriate manner, says Centre: The BSF called the act ‘unsoldierly’, even as Pakistan Rangers denied the involvement of their troops in the incident. Centre rolls out online database of sex offenders: The data will not be available to the public but only to law enforcement agencies tracking and investigating cases of sexual offences. At least 44 die as boat capsizes on Lake Victoria, Tanzania: Government officials fear that the toll may go over 200. In poll-bound MP, chief minister says directive will be issued against misuse of SC/ST Act: Large sections of upper castes and backward castes have protested against alleged misuse of the Act in the state. Civil aviation ministry asks DGCA for safety audit of airlines and airports after Jet Airways mishap: Passengers on the Mumbai-Jaipur flight started bleeding after cabin pressure dropped. UN secretary general urges Myanmar to release two Reuters journalists as quickly as possible: Earlier this month, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were sentenced to seven years in prison for breaching the country’s Official Secrets Act, 1923. Hyderabad Police arrest man who allegedly attacked daughter and son-in-law with a sickle: No other person was involved in the attack, said a police officer. Multiple casualties reported after shooter opens fire in Maryland: The shooter is in custody and in a critical condition in hospital. Gujarat’s claim that it is Open Defecation Free does not appear to be correct, says CAG: The Centre had informed the Lok Sabha in February that 11 states, including Gujarat, have been declared ODF under the Swachh Bharat Mission.