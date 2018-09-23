A look at the headlines right now:

BJP says ‘Gandhi family has been primary source of corruption’ as claims and counter-claims on Rafale deal rise: Rahul Gandhi said the Congress is convinced that Narendra Modi is corrupt, while Rajnath Singh asked him to think before he speaks. The Ministry of Defence said needless controversies were being created even as former French President François Hollande stood by his statement. Imran Khan lashes out at India for ‘arrogant and negative’ response to his call for peace talks: Talks with Pakistan and terrorism cannot go hand in hand, said Army chief Bipin Rawat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch flagship health insurance programme today: The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana scheme assures a cover of Rs 5 lakh per year to poor families.

Delhi’s air quality turns ‘good’ as rain washes away pollutants: As of 7 am on Sunday, however, the Air Quality Index value was at a ‘satisfactory’ 55, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Jaswant Singh’s son quits BJP, says joining the party was a mistake:Manvendra Singh, who represents Sheo in the Assembly, has been on the campaign trail since he announced a rally for the “fight for self-respect” of voters. China and the Vatican sign landmark pact on appointment of bishops: At the moment, Beijing appoints its own officials to a Catholic church recognised by the government. Andhra Pradesh inspector allegedly threatens to cut off tongues of abusive legislators: He reportedly made the remarks after Telugu Desam Party parliamentarian JC Diwakar Reddy described police officials as eunuchs.

In-flight connectivity in India may be allowed as early as next week, says telecom secretary: Aruna Sundararajan said the Centre would soon issue a notification on the matter. Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun in Kerala, sent to police custody till September 24: Soon after his arrest on Friday, Mulakkal was hospitalised in Kottayam as he complained of chest pains. He was discharged on Saturday morning. Thirteen people die after vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district: While 10 people died immediately, three, including a child, died during treatment in Rohru hospital.