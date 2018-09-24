The big news: Rain triggers landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Naval commander Abhilash Tomy was rescued from the Indian Ocean, and the SC referred a plea on female genital cutting to a Constitution Bench.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Heavy rain triggers landslides in several districts of Himachal Pradesh: At least five people died following heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir, and the IMD issued a yellow alert for five districts of Kerala on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Stranded naval commander Abhilash Tomy rescued by French vessel, says Indian Navy: The naval commander was stranded in the South Indian Ocean after suffering a back injury while taking part in the Golden Globe Race.
- SC refers plea seeking ban of female genital cutting to five-judge Constitution Bench: In an earlier hearing, the court had said the practice cannot be constitutional as it is ‘solely used to make a woman more appealing to her husband’.
- French official doesn’t contradict Hollande on Rafale deal, but says remarks don’t render service to France: Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said someone not in office is not best placed to comment on aspects of India-France relations.
- Kerala nun rape-accused former Bishop Franco Mulakkal sent to judicial custody till October 6: The former bishop of Jalandhar diocese will be lodged at the Pala sub-jail.
- Opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih claims victory in Maldivian presidential election: Solih said the Maldivian Democratic Party-led Opposition coalition has won the election with a ‘comfortable majority’.
- India compares Pakistan to a ‘one-trick pony’ ahead of high-level UN General Assembly session: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said he would present the nation’s ‘unequivocal support to the cause of Kashmir’.
- Price of petrol crosses Rs 90 in Mumbai as fuel rates continue to surge: A litre of diesel on Monday cost Rs 78.58 in Mumbai and Rs 74.02 in New Delhi.
- Narendra Modi inaugurates Sikkim’s first airport at Pakyong: The prime minister said this was India’s 100th operational airport.
- Amit Shah’s termite remark on migrants was ‘unwanted’, says Bangladeshi minister: Bangladesh Minister of Information Hasanul Haq Inu said the BJP president was not qualified to speak on India’s ties with his country.