A look at the headlines right now:

Heavy rain triggers landslides in several districts of Himachal Pradesh: At least five people died following heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir, and the IMD issued a yellow alert for five districts of Kerala on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stranded naval commander Abhilash Tomy rescued by French vessel, says Indian Navy: The naval commander was stranded in the South Indian Ocean after suffering a back injury while taking part in the Golden Globe Race. SC refers plea seeking ban of female genital cutting to five-judge Constitution Bench: In an earlier hearing, the court had said the practice cannot be constitutional as it is ‘solely used to make a woman more appealing to her husband’.

French official doesn’t contradict Hollande on Rafale deal, but says remarks don’t render service to France: Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said someone not in office is not best placed to comment on aspects of India-France relations. Kerala nun rape-accused former Bishop Franco Mulakkal sent to judicial custody till October 6: The former bishop of Jalandhar diocese will be lodged at the Pala sub-jail. Opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih claims victory in Maldivian presidential election: Solih said the Maldivian Democratic Party-led Opposition coalition has won the election with a ‘comfortable majority’. India compares Pakistan to a ‘one-trick pony’ ahead of high-level UN General Assembly session: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said he would present the nation’s ‘unequivocal support to the cause of Kashmir’.

Price of petrol crosses Rs 90 in Mumbai as fuel rates continue to surge: A litre of diesel on Monday cost Rs 78.58 in Mumbai and Rs 74.02 in New Delhi. Narendra Modi inaugurates Sikkim’s first airport at Pakyong: The prime minister said this was India’s 100th operational airport.

Amit Shah’s termite remark on migrants was ‘unwanted’, says Bangladeshi minister: Bangladesh Minister of Information Hasanul Haq Inu said the BJP president was not qualified to speak on India’s ties with his country.

