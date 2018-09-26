A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court to decide on Aadhaar scheme’s validity today: The petitioners had raised concerns about privacy and questioned why the unique identity number has been made mandatory to avail welfare schemes. Fiscal deficit touched 94.7% of budgeted annual target between April and August, says government: However, it remained lower than what it was during the same month last year, when the Centre had exhausted 96.1% of the deficit. Three men arrested in Rewari gangrape for concealing information, helping the main accused run: Another Army man, who was present at the spot of the alleged rape but did not tell the police anything about it, is among those held. US comedian Bill Cosby sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in sexual assault case: He will have to register as a sex offender with police for the rest of his life after the judge declared him a ‘sexually violent predator’. Banaras Hindu University suspends classes till September 28 after violent clashes on campus: The fight between resident doctors and some hostel inmates was allegedly over the non-allotment of a bed to a patient on campus. India is successfully lifting millions out of poverty, Donald Trump tells UN: In contrast, the United States president accused Iran’s leaders of sowing ‘chaos, death and destruction’. EC rejects AAP’s plea to summon Delhi government, Assembly officialsin office-of-profit case: The poll body quoted a High Court verdict that said the application should include details and particulars on why oral examination is necessary. Armed forces must remain uncontaminated from any sectarian appeal, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister, at a memorial lecture in New Delhi, said the judiciary must keep protecting the Constitution’s secular spirit. Activists say proposed amendments to 2005 RTI Act ‘severely restrict its scope’: The signatories said RTI and Right to Privacy were two rights that need to be ‘carefully balanced’ in order to strengthen democracy. Arun Jaitley asks public sector banks to take ‘effective action’ in fraud, wilful loan default cases: At a meeting of the CEOs of these institutions, the finance minister claimed the promulgation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code has reduced NPAs.