The big news: SC to decide on constitutional validity of Aadhaar today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India’s fiscal deficit touched 94.7% of the annual target between April and August, and 3 men were arrested for helping Rewari rape accused.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court to decide on Aadhaar scheme’s validity today: The petitioners had raised concerns about privacy and questioned why the unique identity number has been made mandatory to avail welfare schemes.
- Fiscal deficit touched 94.7% of budgeted annual target between April and August, says government: However, it remained lower than what it was during the same month last year, when the Centre had exhausted 96.1% of the deficit.
- Three men arrested in Rewari gangrape for concealing information, helping the main accused run: Another Army man, who was present at the spot of the alleged rape but did not tell the police anything about it, is among those held.
- US comedian Bill Cosby sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in sexual assault case: He will have to register as a sex offender with police for the rest of his life after the judge declared him a ‘sexually violent predator’.
- Banaras Hindu University suspends classes till September 28 after violent clashes on campus: The fight between resident doctors and some hostel inmates was allegedly over the non-allotment of a bed to a patient on campus.
- India is successfully lifting millions out of poverty, Donald Trump tells UN: In contrast, the United States president accused Iran’s leaders of sowing ‘chaos, death and destruction’.
- EC rejects AAP’s plea to summon Delhi government, Assembly officialsin office-of-profit case: The poll body quoted a High Court verdict that said the application should include details and particulars on why oral examination is necessary.
- Armed forces must remain uncontaminated from any sectarian appeal, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister, at a memorial lecture in New Delhi, said the judiciary must keep protecting the Constitution’s secular spirit.
- Activists say proposed amendments to 2005 RTI Act ‘severely restrict its scope’: The signatories said RTI and Right to Privacy were two rights that need to be ‘carefully balanced’ in order to strengthen democracy.
- Arun Jaitley asks public sector banks to take ‘effective action’ in fraud, wilful loan default cases: At a meeting of the CEOs of these institutions, the finance minister claimed the promulgation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code has reduced NPAs.