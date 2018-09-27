The big news: Congress says Aadhaar verdict an endorsement of UPA’s vision, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Security forces killed one militant in Anantnag, and Scroll.in won two golds at WAN-IFRA’s South Asian Digital Media Awards.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC rules Aadhaar is constitutional but strikes down some provisions: Justice DY Chandrachud, the sole dissenter, said Aadhaar is violative of right to privacy. Major political parties welcomed the judgement while petitioners said it was disappointing.
- Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, one militant killed: Internet services were suspended in the district in the wake of the encounter.
- Scroll.in wins two golds at WAN-IFRA’s South Asian Digital Media Awards: Scroll.in wins top awards for best news website and best use of online video for ‘Your Morning Fix’.
- Former Chhattisgarh BJP leader Kailash Murarka surrenders before court in alleged sex CD case: Murarka, who was named an accused in the CBI chargesheet, was later released on bail.
- National Conference expels eight workers for violating party’s boycott of local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir: Party leader Devender Singh Rana said the decision to boycott polls was taken ‘overt and covert’ attempts were being made to fiddle with Article 35A.
- ACs, footwear, flying to get costlier as Centre increases customs duties on 19 items: The government said it has raised customs duties on these items to curb non-essential imports in an effort to narrow the current account deficit.
- Centre raises honorarium of Special Police Officers in Jammu and Kashmir: The move comes in the wake of resignations of several SPOs after militants abducted and murdered three policemen in Shopian.
- Punjab Police allegedly force woman to lie atop jeep, parade her around village in Amritsar: Jaswinder Kaur, who fell off the vehicle and then fled, said the police had earlier raided her home to arrest her father-in-law.
- Donald Trump accuses China of trying to meddle in US midterm elections: The president asked other countries on the United Nations Security Council to ensure that Iran never possesses a nuclear bomb.
- CBSE says vocational exams for Class 10, 12 will begin in February 2019: The board said it will help declare results early.