A look at the headlines right now:

SC rules Aadhaar is constitutional but strikes down some provisions: Justice DY Chandrachud, the sole dissenter, said Aadhaar is violative of right to privacy. Major political parties welcomed the judgement while petitioners said it was disappointing. Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, one militant killed: Internet services were suspended in the district in the wake of the encounter. Scroll.in wins two golds at WAN-IFRA’s South Asian Digital Media Awards: Scroll.in wins top awards for best news website and best use of online video for ‘Your Morning Fix’. Former Chhattisgarh BJP leader Kailash Murarka surrenders before court in alleged sex CD case: Murarka, who was named an accused in the CBI chargesheet, was later released on bail. National Conference expels eight workers for violating party’s boycott of local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir: Party leader Devender Singh Rana said the decision to boycott polls was taken ‘overt and covert’ attempts were being made to fiddle with Article 35A. ACs, footwear, flying to get costlier as Centre increases customs duties on 19 items: The government said it has raised customs duties on these items to curb non-essential imports in an effort to narrow the current account deficit. Centre raises honorarium of Special Police Officers in Jammu and Kashmir: The move comes in the wake of resignations of several SPOs after militants abducted and murdered three policemen in Shopian. Punjab Police allegedly force woman to lie atop jeep, parade her around village in Amritsar: Jaswinder Kaur, who fell off the vehicle and then fled, said the police had earlier raided her home to arrest her father-in-law. Donald Trump accuses China of trying to meddle in US midterm elections: The president asked other countries on the United Nations Security Council to ensure that Iran never possesses a nuclear bomb. CBSE says vocational exams for Class 10, 12 will begin in February 2019: The board said it will help declare results early.