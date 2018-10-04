A look at the headlines right now:

US warns India of sanctions ahead of defence deal with Russia: Vladimir Putin will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for a bilateral summit, when the pact to purchase S-400 air defence systems may be signed. Mayawati calls Digvijaya Singh a BJP agent, says he does not want Congress to ally with BSP: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief said her party would contest the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections alone. As Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, CM Pinarayi Vijayan asks fishermen to return to coast: The chief minister said a red alert was declared in three districts for October 7 and the State Disaster Management Authority had met to assess the situation. Law enforcement officer shot dead, 6 others injured during attempt to serve search warrant in US: The incident took place at a house in South Carolina’s Florence. Habeas corpus plea for activist Sudha Bharadwaj withdrawn from Punjab and Haryana High Court: The activist’s lawyers will now seek other remedies from a lower court, as per the Supreme Court’s September 28 judgment. International Court of Justice to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case from February 18 to 21: India will argue its case on February 18 and 20, and Pakistan will respond on February 19 and 21. India prepares to deport seven Rohingya men even as SC refuses urgent hearing of plea seeking stay: UN chief Antonio Guterres asked India to work with Bangladesh and Myanmar to solve the Rohingya crisis. RSS criticises Kerala government for complying with Supreme Court’s Sabarimala verdict: The Hindutva organisation’s general secretary, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, called on stakeholders in the matter to collaborate and challenge the order. RBI allows state-owned oil marketing companies to raise $10 billion from foreign markets: The central bank said the minimum average maturity period of the loans oil marketing companies can take should be three to five years. Retired judge CB Bajpai appointed vice chancellor of Hidayatullah National Law University: Sukh Pal Singh, the former vice chancellor, stepped down on Monday after students staged a protest demanding his resignation.