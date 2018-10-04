The big news: India faces sanctions threat from US ahead of Putin’s visit, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Mayawati snubbed the Congress for the upcoming state elections, and three Kerala districts are under red alert for heavy rainfall.
A look at the headlines right now:
- US warns India of sanctions ahead of defence deal with Russia: Vladimir Putin will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for a bilateral summit, when the pact to purchase S-400 air defence systems may be signed.
- Mayawati calls Digvijaya Singh a BJP agent, says he does not want Congress to ally with BSP: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief said her party would contest the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections alone.
- As Kerala braces for heavy rainfall, CM Pinarayi Vijayan asks fishermen to return to coast: The chief minister said a red alert was declared in three districts for October 7 and the State Disaster Management Authority had met to assess the situation.
- Law enforcement officer shot dead, 6 others injured during attempt to serve search warrant in US: The incident took place at a house in South Carolina’s Florence.
- Habeas corpus plea for activist Sudha Bharadwaj withdrawn from Punjab and Haryana High Court: The activist’s lawyers will now seek other remedies from a lower court, as per the Supreme Court’s September 28 judgment.
- International Court of Justice to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case from February 18 to 21: India will argue its case on February 18 and 20, and Pakistan will respond on February 19 and 21.
- India prepares to deport seven Rohingya men even as SC refuses urgent hearing of plea seeking stay: UN chief Antonio Guterres asked India to work with Bangladesh and Myanmar to solve the Rohingya crisis.
- RSS criticises Kerala government for complying with Supreme Court’s Sabarimala verdict: The Hindutva organisation’s general secretary, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, called on stakeholders in the matter to collaborate and challenge the order.
- RBI allows state-owned oil marketing companies to raise $10 billion from foreign markets: The central bank said the minimum average maturity period of the loans oil marketing companies can take should be three to five years.
- Retired judge CB Bajpai appointed vice chancellor of Hidayatullah National Law University: Sukh Pal Singh, the former vice chancellor, stepped down on Monday after students staged a protest demanding his resignation.