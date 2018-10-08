A look at the headlines right now:

Migrant workers continue to leave Gujarat, CM urges people not to engage in violence: At least 20,000 people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have left the state in the past week. Only 8.3% voter turnout in Kashmir Valley after threats from militant groups during local body polls: Voting for the first phase of the polls took place in Jammu and Kashmir. DRDO official in Nagpur arrested for suspected espionage: Nishant Aggarwal, who is suspected to have leaked classified information, is being questioned. Women journalists’ group demands inquiries against those accused of sexual misconduct: Hindustan Times political editor Prashant Jha stepped down after an allegation of misconduct. Nana Patekar refused to comment on Tanushree Dutta’s allegations, while actor Rajat Kapoor apologised after being accused of misconduct. Hrithik Roshan asked film producers to take action against director Vikas Bahl. Americans William D Nordhaus and Paul M Romer win 2018 Nobel Prize in Economics: Nordhaus has been awarded for his work on climate economics and Romer for his work on the endogenous growth theory. Rupee closes below 74 against the dollar for the first time, share indices make gains: The Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped a three-day losing streak to gain 0.3% each. North Korea has agreed to give inspectors access to its nuclear sites, says US secretary of state: Mike Pompeo, who met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sunday, said the dates will be decided after the countries agree on the logistics. Ayyappa devotees, Nair group file review petitions in Supreme Court against verdict: The National Ayyappa Devotees Association claimed that the judgement affects the fundamental rights of millions of devotees. Maneka Gandhi asks law ministry to remove time limit on reporting child sexual abuse: The Union women and child development minister said she was happy that the #MeToo campaign has encouraged women to speak about crimes committed against them. Supreme Court to hear pleas against Rafale agreement on October 10: The first plea, filed by lawyer Vivek Dhanda, seeks direction to the Centre for details of the deal and comparative prices during NDA and UPA regimes.