A look at the headlines right now:

Judge’s wife and son shot at in Gurguram, personal security officer arrested: Mahipal was in charge of the judge’s security for the last two years.

‘Centre snatched Rafale deal from you,’ Rahul Gandhi tells HAL employees: The Congress president said his interaction with the employees was to ‘defend the defenders’. Cyclone Titli enters West Bengal, causes destruction in Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur districts: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu sought Rs 1,200 crore from Centre for relief operations. Times of India senior editor KR Sreenivas quits after sexual harassment allegations, says report: Actor Alok Nath filed a defamation complaint against Vinta Nanda, who accused him of rape, while BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was told to respond to sexual harassment allegations levelled against him within a week. Malayalam actors, meanwhile, criticised the film body’s ‘inaction’ on a sexual assault case involving Dileep. Chhattisgarh Congress working president Ramdayal Uike joins BJP ahead of Assembly elections: Uike, who was a BJP member before joining the Congress in 2000, described the induction as ‘ghar vapasi’. Police file FIR against four officials for alleged negligence that led to Bhilai steel plant explosion: At least 13 people were killed and 14 injured in the blast that occurred near the coke oven section of the plant on Tuesday.

Air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorates as farmers in Punjab and Haryana start burning stubble: The Centre on October 15 will launch an air pollution prediction system in Delhi, which will alert the public about pollution levels 48 hours in advance.

18 more people test positive for Zika virus in Rajasthan, total number of infected persons now 50: The number of monitoring teams in Jaipur has been increased from 50 to 170, and an isolation ward has been created. Srinagar records just 1.84% polling in third phase of urban local body elections: In Anantnag, the voting percentage was only 3.2%, while in Jammu’s Samba district, it was over 80%.

At least 27 people killed in rain, landslides in Indonesia: Local administrations in North and West Sumatra provinces declared a week-long emergency.