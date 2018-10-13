The big news: Judge’s wife and son shot at on busy street in Gurugram, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi demanded an apology from the Centre for ‘snatching away’ Rafale deal from HAL, and Cyclone Titli entered West Bengal on Saturday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Judge’s wife and son shot at in Gurguram, personal security officer arrested: Mahipal was in charge of the judge’s security for the last two years.
- ‘Centre snatched Rafale deal from you,’ Rahul Gandhi tells HAL employees: The Congress president said his interaction with the employees was to ‘defend the defenders’.
- Cyclone Titli enters West Bengal, causes destruction in Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur districts: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu sought Rs 1,200 crore from Centre for relief operations.
- Times of India senior editor KR Sreenivas quits after sexual harassment allegations, says report: Actor Alok Nath filed a defamation complaint against Vinta Nanda, who accused him of rape, while BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was told to respond to sexual harassment allegations levelled against him within a week. Malayalam actors, meanwhile, criticised the film body’s ‘inaction’ on a sexual assault case involving Dileep.
- Chhattisgarh Congress working president Ramdayal Uike joins BJP ahead of Assembly elections: Uike, who was a BJP member before joining the Congress in 2000, described the induction as ‘ghar vapasi’.
- Police file FIR against four officials for alleged negligence that led to Bhilai steel plant explosion: At least 13 people were killed and 14 injured in the blast that occurred near the coke oven section of the plant on Tuesday.
- Air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorates as farmers in Punjab and Haryana start burning stubble: The Centre on October 15 will launch an air pollution prediction system in Delhi, which will alert the public about pollution levels 48 hours in advance.
- 18 more people test positive for Zika virus in Rajasthan, total number of infected persons now 50: The number of monitoring teams in Jaipur has been increased from 50 to 170, and an isolation ward has been created.
- Srinagar records just 1.84% polling in third phase of urban local body elections: In Anantnag, the voting percentage was only 3.2%, while in Jammu’s Samba district, it was over 80%.
- At least 27 people killed in rain, landslides in Indonesia: Local administrations in North and West Sumatra provinces declared a week-long emergency.