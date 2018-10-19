A look at the headlines right now:

Two women embark on trek to Sabarimala temple, protests continue for third day: Six BJP youth wing activists were arrested in Nilakkal on Thursday for violating prohibitory orders. Court to examine MJ Akbar, witnesses in defamation case against Priya Ramani on October 31 as Editors Guild urges him to withdraw complaint: Reports said a group of ministers will look into laws against sexual harassment at workplace, while Maneka Gandhi urged political parties to set up Internal Complaints Committees, and Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan says the #MeToo movement was started by people with perverted minds. Fuel prices fall for second straight day, petrol cheaper by 24 paise in Delhi: In Kolkata, the price of petrol declined from Rs 84.44 per litre on Thursday to Rs 84.21 per litre on Friday. Recommending religion tag for Lingayats in Karnataka was a ‘major blunder’, says Congress minister: DK Shivakumar said his party dismal performance in the state elections was proof that people did not like the move. Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group sues NDTV for Rs 10,000 crore over coverage of Rafale jet deal: Enforcement Directorate issued a showcause notice to NDTV for allegedly violating FEMA guidelines. Shiv Sena chief asks Centre to build Ram temple in Ayodhya soon, or admit it was a ‘jumla’: Uddhav Thackeray said he will visit Ayodhya on November 25. ND Tiwari, former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chief minister, dies at 93: He is the only person to have served as chief minister of two Indian states. ‘India will do everything to safeguard its energy needs,’ says Centre ahead of US sanctions on Iran: Last week, Tehran said India will continue to buy oil from Iran despite the US’ warnings. Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers will not be disconnected after Supreme Court order, says UIDAI: The Aadhaar authority said news reports warning of SIM cards being disconnected are untrue and ‘create unnecessary panic’. Facebook shareholders move proposal to replace Mark Zuckerberg as chairman: The proposal cited a number of social media controversies, which damaged the company’s reputation and led to a fall in share prices.