A look at the headlines right now:

Amritsar accident could have been averted if informed about event earlier, says Railway Board chief: Ashwani Lohani said if the train driver had applied emergency brakes, it would have caused a bigger tragedy. Counting for J&K urban local body polls under way; BJP sweeps four South Kashmir districts: The polls are a close contest between the BJP and the Congress. Afghans participate in parliamentary polls amid reports of attacks at several places: Voters and election observers reported delays in the opening of polling stations and technical glitches with the biometric voter verification equipment. Saudi Arabia confirms Jamal Khashoggi was killed in ‘brawl’ inside Istanbul consulate: The kingdom said 18 people have been arrested and two senior officials have been sacked in connection with the case so far. Air quality worsens after Dussehra celebrations in Delhi, likely to deteriorate further over weekend: Around 31 areas in the national Capital recorded ‘very poor’ air quality. At least 300 people flee, houses set ablaze during clash over alleged molestation: Four people were arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a tribal girl in West Tripura district. Delhi court frames charges against RK Pachauri in sexual harassment case: The court has summoned the complainant for cross examination in January. BJP’s Lok Sabha member Bhola Singh dies at 82: The MP from Bihar’s Begusarai was admitted to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital three days ago. Girl jumps off building after being allegedly gangraped in Bihar: The Class 9 student suffered severe injuries after she landed on a high voltage wire. Court rejects Shrikant Purohit’s plea challenging UAPA charges against him in 2008 Malegaon blasts case: He and accused Pragya Singh Thakur have sought 10 days to appeal the order in the High Court.