The big news: Railway officials say Amritsar mishap could have been averted, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir’s urban local body polls are under way, and violence marred Afghanistan parliamentary elections.
- Amritsar accident could have been averted if informed about event earlier, says Railway Board chief: Ashwani Lohani said if the train driver had applied emergency brakes, it would have caused a bigger tragedy.
- Counting for J&K urban local body polls under way; BJP sweeps four South Kashmir districts: The polls are a close contest between the BJP and the Congress.
- Afghans participate in parliamentary polls amid reports of attacks at several places: Voters and election observers reported delays in the opening of polling stations and technical glitches with the biometric voter verification equipment.
- Saudi Arabia confirms Jamal Khashoggi was killed in ‘brawl’ inside Istanbul consulate: The kingdom said 18 people have been arrested and two senior officials have been sacked in connection with the case so far.
- Air quality worsens after Dussehra celebrations in Delhi, likely to deteriorate further over weekend: Around 31 areas in the national Capital recorded ‘very poor’ air quality.
- At least 300 people flee, houses set ablaze during clash over alleged molestation: Four people were arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a tribal girl in West Tripura district.
- Delhi court frames charges against RK Pachauri in sexual harassment case: The court has summoned the complainant for cross examination in January.
- BJP’s Lok Sabha member Bhola Singh dies at 82: The MP from Bihar’s Begusarai was admitted to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital three days ago.
- Girl jumps off building after being allegedly gangraped in Bihar: The Class 9 student suffered severe injuries after she landed on a high voltage wire.
- Court rejects Shrikant Purohit’s plea challenging UAPA charges against him in 2008 Malegaon blasts case: He and accused Pragya Singh Thakur have sought 10 days to appeal the order in the High Court.