The big news: WHO says 99% of Indian children under five breathe toxic air, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Indonesian officials said no one may have survived the Lion Air crash, and five men allegedly assaulted four students in Bihar’s Begusarai.
A look at the headlines right now:
- World Health Organization study reveals 93% of children in the world under the age of 15 breathe polluted air: In India, 99% of children under five are exposed to PM 2.5 levels higher than World Health Organisation standards.
- No survivors expected in Lion Air crash, says top Indonesian rescue agency official: Indian national Bhavye Suneja was the captain of the flight that was on its way from Jakarta to the city of Pangkal Pinang in Bangka Island.
- Bihar Police conduct raids looking for five men accused of assaulting four students in Begusarai: The police, who arrested seven people in connection with the incident on Sunday, said the accused forced the students to have sex with each other.
- Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest 50-year-old man for allegedly raping his daughter: The woman is now reportedly 12-weeks pregnant and medical examination has confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted, the police said.
- Five dead as strong winds and heavy rain lash Italy, three quarters of Venice flooded: Most parts of northern Italy are on alert due to the storms.
- Supreme Court bans 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel ones from plying in NCR: A thick haze continued to envelopeDelhi with air quality remaining ‘very poor’.
- United States police intercept suspicious package addressed to CNN at Atlanta post office: The network’s President Jeff Zucker said there was no ‘imminent danger’ to its worldwide headquarters, which is based in the city.
- Pakistan Parliament passes resolution condemning alleged Indian atrocities in Kashmir: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Aman Gandapur presented the resolution in the National Assembly.
- Businessman who has accused CBI’s Rakesh Asthana of bribery moves Supreme Court: Satish Sana sought police protection, saying he fears for his life, and urged the court to stay the investigative agency’s order summoning him for questioning.
- Jagan Mohan Reddy requests Rajnath Singh to order central agency inquiry into attack on him: The YSR Congress Party chief told the Union home minister in a letter that he does not have faith in the Andhra Pradesh Police.