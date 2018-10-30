A look at the headlines right now:

World Health Organization study reveals 93% of children in the world under the age of 15 breathe polluted air: In India, 99% of children under five are exposed to PM 2.5 levels higher than World Health Organisation standards. No survivors expected in Lion Air crash, says top Indonesian rescue agency official: Indian national Bhavye Suneja was the captain of the flight that was on its way from Jakarta to the city of Pangkal Pinang in Bangka Island. Bihar Police conduct raids looking for five men accused of assaulting four students in Begusarai: The police, who arrested seven people in connection with the incident on Sunday, said the accused forced the students to have sex with each other. Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest 50-year-old man for allegedly raping his daughter: The woman is now reportedly 12-weeks pregnant and medical examination has confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted, the police said. Five dead as strong winds and heavy rain lash Italy, three quarters of Venice flooded: Most parts of northern Italy are on alert due to the storms. Supreme Court bans 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel ones from plying in NCR: A thick haze continued to envelopeDelhi with air quality remaining ‘very poor’. United States police intercept suspicious package addressed to CNN at Atlanta post office: The network’s President Jeff Zucker said there was no ‘imminent danger’ to its worldwide headquarters, which is based in the city. Pakistan Parliament passes resolution condemning alleged Indian atrocities in Kashmir: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Aman Gandapur presented the resolution in the National Assembly. Businessman who has accused CBI’s Rakesh Asthana of bribery moves Supreme Court: Satish Sana sought police protection, saying he fears for his life, and urged the court to stay the investigative agency’s order summoning him for questioning. Jagan Mohan Reddy requests Rajnath Singh to order central agency inquiry into attack on him: The YSR Congress Party chief told the Union home minister in a letter that he does not have faith in the Andhra Pradesh Police.