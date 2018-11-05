The big news: Security increased before Sabarimala temple opens for the day, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The RBI governor received a showcause notice, and a Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter witness said DG Vanzara gave contract to kill BJP leader.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Heavy police security deployed at Sabarimala as temple reopens for five hours today: Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said so far no women between the ages of 10 and 50 have approached police for protection to visit the temple.
- RBI governor Urjit Patel gets showcause notice for non-disclosure of wilful defaulters list: The Central Information Commission also asked the PMO, RBI and Finance Ministry to make public the former bank governor’s letter on bad loans.
- Sohrabuddin Sheikh case witness claims ex-IPS officer DG Vanzara gave contract to kill Haren Pandya: Haren Pandya was the home minister of Gujarat when he was murdered in Ahmedabad in 2003.
- Iranians protest against US as Washington’s sanctions are set to come into force on Monday: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said the Donald Trump administration will share the names of the countries exempted from curbs on trading with Iran.
- Any talk of a mosque near Ram temple in Ayodhya can make Hindus intolerant, says Uma Bharti: Meanwhile, a conclave of religious leaders ‘directed’ the government to bring in legislation or an ordinance to enable the construction of the temple.
- Maneka Gandhi lashes out at Maharashtra government for killing tigress Avni: But the state’s forest minister defended the action, saying that the man-eater was shot dead as a last resort.
- Congress names 171 candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: The party fielded former Union minister Suresh Pachouri from Bhojpur and leader of the Opposition Ajay Singh from Churhat.
- Clashes between BJP and AAP workers mar inauguration of Signature Bridge in Delhi: A video showed Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari engaging in a fistfight with police personnel trying to restrain him.
- Trinamool Congress delegation gives Rs 1 lakh each to families of five people killed in Tinsukia: Meanwhile, two suspected militants died on Saturday after a mob attacked them in Cachar district.
- Family of woman acquitted in Pakistan blasphemy case seeks asylum in UK: Asia Bibi’s husband said the situation is dangerous in Pakistan and that they have no security there.