Heavy police security deployed at Sabarimala as temple reopens for five hours today: Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said so far no women between the ages of 10 and 50 have approached police for protection to visit the temple. RBI governor Urjit Patel gets showcause notice for non-disclosure of wilful defaulters list: The Central Information Commission also asked the PMO, RBI and Finance Ministry to make public the former bank governor’s letter on bad loans. Sohrabuddin Sheikh case witness claims ex-IPS officer DG Vanzara gave contract to kill Haren Pandya: Haren Pandya was the home minister of Gujarat when he was murdered in Ahmedabad in 2003. Iranians protest against US as Washington’s sanctions are set to come into force on Monday: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said the Donald Trump administration will share the names of the countries exempted from curbs on trading with Iran. Any talk of a mosque near Ram temple in Ayodhya can make Hindus intolerant, says Uma Bharti: Meanwhile, a conclave of religious leaders ‘directed’ the government to bring in legislation or an ordinance to enable the construction of the temple. Maneka Gandhi lashes out at Maharashtra government for killing tigress Avni: But the state’s forest minister defended the action, saying that the man-eater was shot dead as a last resort. Congress names 171 candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: The party fielded former Union minister Suresh Pachouri from Bhojpur and leader of the Opposition Ajay Singh from Churhat. Clashes between BJP and AAP workers mar inauguration of Signature Bridge in Delhi: A video showed Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari engaging in a fistfight with police personnel trying to restrain him. Trinamool Congress delegation gives Rs 1 lakh each to families of five people killed in Tinsukia: Meanwhile, two suspected militants died on Saturday after a mob attacked them in Cachar district. Family of woman acquitted in Pakistan blasphemy case seeks asylum in UK: Asia Bibi’s husband said the situation is dangerous in Pakistan and that they have no security there.