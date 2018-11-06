The big news: Adityanath says Faizabad district will be renamed Ayodhya, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress-JD(S) alliance won four seats in the Karnataka bye-polls, and Raghuram Rajan said Centre and RBI must listen to each other.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Faizabad district to be renamed Ayodhya, airport to be named after Ram, says Adityanath in Diwali speech: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister did not announce the construction of a Ram statue in the city as was widely expected.
- Ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition wins four out of five seats in Karnataka bye-polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party won in Shivamogga.
- Centre and RBI must listen to each other and respect each other’s turf, says Raghuram Rajan: Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi claimed that Narendra Modi needs Rs 3.6 lakh crore from the central bank to ‘fix the mess his theories created’.
- RSS supporter arrested for circulating fake photographs of police attacking him in Sabarimala: Protestors heckled a woman near the temple but let her go after she showed age proof.
- Bhima Koregaon case accused Arun Ferreira alleges he was beaten by police in custody on Sunday: The Pune Sessions Court has extended the judicial custody of Ferreira, Sudha Bhardwaj and Vernon Gonsalves by 14 days.
- Voting begins in crucial US midterm elections that will decide who controls Congress: President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have warned of voter fraud.
- Surat Home Guards officer and assistant suspended after 25 women accuse them of sexual harassment: The women have alleged that Somnath Singh Gherwal and Bhavna Kantharia would demand sexual favours and money to process transfer requests.
- More than 200 mass graves found in Iraqi territory that was under Islamic State’s control, says UN: The graves in the northern and western parts of the country are estimated to contain up to 12,000 bodies.
- Congress releases third list of 13 candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, includes new faces: The list includes loyalists of Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia.
- ECI says it has no details ‘in physical form’ of how many voter IDs were linked to Aadhaar: Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat had earlier said 32 crore voter identity cards were linked with Aadhaar.