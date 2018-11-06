A look at the headlines right now:

Faizabad district to be renamed Ayodhya, airport to be named after Ram, says Adityanath in Diwali speech: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister did not announce the construction of a Ram statue in the city as was widely expected. Ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition wins four out of five seats in Karnataka bye-polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party won in Shivamogga. Centre and RBI must listen to each other and respect each other’s turf, says Raghuram Rajan: Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi claimed that Narendra Modi needs Rs 3.6 lakh crore from the central bank to ‘fix the mess his theories created’. RSS supporter arrested for circulating fake photographs of police attacking him in Sabarimala: Protestors heckled a woman near the temple but let her go after she showed age proof. Bhima Koregaon case accused Arun Ferreira alleges he was beaten by police in custody on Sunday: The Pune Sessions Court has extended the judicial custody of Ferreira, Sudha Bhardwaj and Vernon Gonsalves by 14 days. Voting begins in crucial US midterm elections that will decide who controls Congress: President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have warned of voter fraud. Surat Home Guards officer and assistant suspended after 25 women accuse them of sexual harassment: The women have alleged that Somnath Singh Gherwal and Bhavna Kantharia would demand sexual favours and money to process transfer requests. More than 200 mass graves found in Iraqi territory that was under Islamic State’s control, says UN: The graves in the northern and western parts of the country are estimated to contain up to 12,000 bodies. Congress releases third list of 13 candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, includes new faces: The list includes loyalists of Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. ECI says it has no details ‘in physical form’ of how many voter IDs were linked to Aadhaar: Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat had earlier said 32 crore voter identity cards were linked with Aadhaar.