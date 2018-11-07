A look at the headlines right now:

Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath confirms plan to build statue of Ram in Ayodhya: The state government is in talks with architects over possible designs for the statue, the chief minister said. Mizoram chief electoral officer to meet poll panel on Thursday, protests in Aizawl called off: A high-level team of the poll panel led by Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain will visit Aizawl on Friday. Air quality in Delhi improves to ‘poor’ ahead of Diwali celebrations: The Air Quality Index was 268 at 10 am, much better than the ‘very poor’ levels throughout Tuesday. Sensex and Nifty surge during special Diwali Muhurat trading session: Gains in automobile and information technology stocks helped the domestic benchmark indices rise. Democrats take control of House of Representatives, Republicans keep Senate in midterm elections: President Donald Trump proclaimed a ‘tremendous success’ on Twitter despite the split verdict. Fresh polls should be held if NOTA gets most votes, says Maharashtra election commission: But if NOTA were to get the highest number of votes in the re-election as well, the candidate with the most number of votes will be declared the winner. Kerala court says murder of Dalit Christian was a case of ‘honour killing’: The Additional Sessions Court directed the trial to be completed within six months. Four men allegedly drugged and raped 21-year-old woman in New Ashok Nagar, say police: They are now on the run and the police are conducting searches at their possible hideouts in the city and adjoining states. Six people booked for beating tigress to death in UP’s Dudhwa reserve: The autopsy showed that the villagers had tried to pull out the animal’s claws and teeth. They had killed the tigress after she attacked a trespasser Six arrested for plotting to assassinate French President Emmanuel Macron: Officials said the accused were arrested in Moselle, Isère and Ille-et-Vilaine.