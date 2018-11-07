The big news: Adityanath says new Ram statue will be Ayodhya’s identity, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mizoram’s chief electoral officer will meet the Election Commission on Thursday, and the air quality in Delhi improved to ‘poor’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath confirms plan to build statue of Ram in Ayodhya: The state government is in talks with architects over possible designs for the statue, the chief minister said.
- Mizoram chief electoral officer to meet poll panel on Thursday, protests in Aizawl called off: A high-level team of the poll panel led by Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain will visit Aizawl on Friday.
- Air quality in Delhi improves to ‘poor’ ahead of Diwali celebrations: The Air Quality Index was 268 at 10 am, much better than the ‘very poor’ levels throughout Tuesday.
- Sensex and Nifty surge during special Diwali Muhurat trading session: Gains in automobile and information technology stocks helped the domestic benchmark indices rise.
- Democrats take control of House of Representatives, Republicans keep Senate in midterm elections: President Donald Trump proclaimed a ‘tremendous success’ on Twitter despite the split verdict.
- Fresh polls should be held if NOTA gets most votes, says Maharashtra election commission: But if NOTA were to get the highest number of votes in the re-election as well, the candidate with the most number of votes will be declared the winner.
- Kerala court says murder of Dalit Christian was a case of ‘honour killing’: The Additional Sessions Court directed the trial to be completed within six months.
- Four men allegedly drugged and raped 21-year-old woman in New Ashok Nagar, say police: They are now on the run and the police are conducting searches at their possible hideouts in the city and adjoining states.
- Six people booked for beating tigress to death in UP’s Dudhwa reserve: The autopsy showed that the villagers had tried to pull out the animal’s claws and teeth. They had killed the tigress after she attacked a trespasser
- Six arrested for plotting to assassinate French President Emmanuel Macron: Officials said the accused were arrested in Moselle, Isère and Ille-et-Vilaine.