A look at the headlines right now:

Union minister and BJP leader Ananth Kumar dies at 59, Modi calls him a valued colleague and friend: Kumar represented the Bengaluru South constituency in the Lok Sabha for 22 years. Voting in first phase of Chhattisgarh polls begins amid Maoist threat: Heavy security has been deployed after a spate of Naxal attacks. Supreme Court to examine CVC’s inquiry report against CBI Director Alok Verma on Monday: The two-judge bench will also examine the decisions taken by M Nageswara Rao since he was appointed CBI interim director on October 23. Arun Jaitley hits out at ‘critics and cynics’ who say that GST slowed India’s growth: The ‘disruptionist’ impact on growth lasted only two quarters, said the finance minister. Soldier killed in third sniper attack along Line of Control in as many days: The incidents on Saturday and Sunday took place in Rajouri district. Our neighbourhood’s pace of modernisation is a concern, says Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa: The Air Chief Marshal said India is prepared to handle any threat. Build Ram temple so Muslims can live peacefully, says minorities panel chief: The National Commission for Minorities chief said Muslim organisations want their community to support the construction of the Hindu shrine at the site. Air India senior pilot grounded after failing breathalyser test ahead of international flight: Reports said that Captain AK Kathpalia is the airline’s director of operations and that he was suspended once before for skipping the test. Karnataka Police arrest mining baron G Janardhan Reddy, his aide in bribery case: Reddy has been sent to judicial custody till November 24. Sri Lanka Parliamentary speaker accuses president of ‘usurping’ lawmakers’ rights: On Friday, President Sirisena dissolved Parliament again and announced snap elections on January 5, after admitting his party did not have a majority.