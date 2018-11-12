The big news: Union minister Ananth Kumar dies in Bengaluru, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Voting began for the first phase of polls in Chhattisgarh amid tight security, and the SC will continue hearing CBI chief Alok Verma’s plea.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Union minister and BJP leader Ananth Kumar dies at 59, Modi calls him a valued colleague and friend: Kumar represented the Bengaluru South constituency in the Lok Sabha for 22 years.
- Voting in first phase of Chhattisgarh polls begins amid Maoist threat: Heavy security has been deployed after a spate of Naxal attacks.
- Supreme Court to examine CVC’s inquiry report against CBI Director Alok Verma on Monday: The two-judge bench will also examine the decisions taken by M Nageswara Rao since he was appointed CBI interim director on October 23.
- Arun Jaitley hits out at ‘critics and cynics’ who say that GST slowed India’s growth: The ‘disruptionist’ impact on growth lasted only two quarters, said the finance minister.
- Soldier killed in third sniper attack along Line of Control in as many days: The incidents on Saturday and Sunday took place in Rajouri district.
- Our neighbourhood’s pace of modernisation is a concern, says Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa: The Air Chief Marshal said India is prepared to handle any threat.
- Build Ram temple so Muslims can live peacefully, says minorities panel chief: The National Commission for Minorities chief said Muslim organisations want their community to support the construction of the Hindu shrine at the site.
- Air India senior pilot grounded after failing breathalyser test ahead of international flight: Reports said that Captain AK Kathpalia is the airline’s director of operations and that he was suspended once before for skipping the test.
- Karnataka Police arrest mining baron G Janardhan Reddy, his aide in bribery case: Reddy has been sent to judicial custody till November 24.
- Sri Lanka Parliamentary speaker accuses president of ‘usurping’ lawmakers’ rights: On Friday, President Sirisena dissolved Parliament again and announced snap elections on January 5, after admitting his party did not have a majority.