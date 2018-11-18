A look at the headlines right now:

At least three dead, 10 injured in blast at a spiritual organisation in Amritsar: The blast occurred in Adliwal village. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s remarks on rape complaints attract criticism: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the chief minister’s comments exposed his government’s ‘anti-women’ mindset. Kerala BJP leader K Surendran, who was detained near Sabarimala, remanded to 14-day judicial custody: The police on Saturday stopped him from heading towards Pamba base camp in Sabarimala and took him into preventive custody. Teen arrested for shooting dead Indian man in New Jersey: The teenager stole the man’s car after shooting him. Full report on Jamal Khashoggi’s death will be ready in two days, says US President Donald Trump: The president declined to say if the Central Intelligence Agency had implicated Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in the murder. Polling under way for 84 urban local bodies in Uttarakhand; first mayoral election in Rishikesh: Around 13% polling percentage was reported till 10.30 am. Results will be announced on Tuesday. Centre has not made promises to form Union Territory in Bodo areas, interlocutor tells PTI: AB Mathur’s remarks came after organisations called for a shutdown on Monday against such a move. Upendra Kushwaha sets November 30 deadline for ally BJP to announce seat-sharing arrangement: The Union minister warned that the National Democratic Alliance will pay a ‘heavy price’. Delhi chief secretary who accused AAP legislators of assault transferred to telecom department: UIDAI chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey was appointed revenue secretary. Haryana’s Indian National Lok Dal splits as Ajay Singh Chautala announces he will float a new party: He was expelled from the party last week, while his sons were removed from the party on November 2.