The big news: Three killed in a blast in Amritsar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Haryana’s CM was criticised for his remark on rape complaints, and a BJP leader detained near Sabarimala was sent to 14-day judicial custody.
- At least three dead, 10 injured in blast at a spiritual organisation in Amritsar: The blast occurred in Adliwal village.
- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s remarks on rape complaints attract criticism: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the chief minister’s comments exposed his government’s ‘anti-women’ mindset.
- Kerala BJP leader K Surendran, who was detained near Sabarimala, remanded to 14-day judicial custody: The police on Saturday stopped him from heading towards Pamba base camp in Sabarimala and took him into preventive custody.
- Teen arrested for shooting dead Indian man in New Jersey: The teenager stole the man’s car after shooting him.
- Full report on Jamal Khashoggi’s death will be ready in two days, says US President Donald Trump: The president declined to say if the Central Intelligence Agency had implicated Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in the murder.
- Polling under way for 84 urban local bodies in Uttarakhand; first mayoral election in Rishikesh: Around 13% polling percentage was reported till 10.30 am. Results will be announced on Tuesday.
- Centre has not made promises to form Union Territory in Bodo areas, interlocutor tells PTI: AB Mathur’s remarks came after organisations called for a shutdown on Monday against such a move.
- Upendra Kushwaha sets November 30 deadline for ally BJP to announce seat-sharing arrangement: The Union minister warned that the National Democratic Alliance will pay a ‘heavy price’.
- Delhi chief secretary who accused AAP legislators of assault transferred to telecom department: UIDAI chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey was appointed revenue secretary.
- Haryana’s Indian National Lok Dal splits as Ajay Singh Chautala announces he will float a new party: He was expelled from the party last week, while his sons were removed from the party on November 2.