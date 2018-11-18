A look at the headlines right now:

  1. At least three dead, 10 injured in blast at a spiritual organisation in Amritsar: The blast occurred in Adliwal village. 
  2. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s remarks on rape complaints attract criticism: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the chief minister’s comments exposed his government’s ‘anti-women’ mindset.  
  3. Kerala BJP leader K Surendran, who was detained near Sabarimala, remanded to 14-day judicial custody: The police on Saturday stopped him from heading towards Pamba base camp in Sabarimala and took him into preventive custody.
  4. Teen arrested for shooting dead Indian man in New Jersey: The teenager stole the man’s car after shooting him.  
  5. Full report on Jamal Khashoggi’s death will be ready in two days, says US President Donald Trump: The president declined to say if the Central Intelligence Agency had implicated Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in the murder.  
  6. Polling under way for 84 urban local bodies in Uttarakhand; first mayoral election in Rishikesh: Around 13% polling percentage was reported till 10.30 am. Results will be announced on Tuesday.
  7. Centre has not made promises to form Union Territory in Bodo areas, interlocutor tells PTI: AB Mathur’s remarks came after organisations called for a shutdown on Monday against such a move.  
  8. Upendra Kushwaha sets November 30 deadline for ally BJP to announce seat-sharing arrangement: The Union minister warned that the National Democratic Alliance will pay a ‘heavy price’.  
  9. Delhi chief secretary who accused AAP legislators of assault transferred to telecom department: UIDAI chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey was appointed revenue secretary.  
  10. Haryana’s Indian National Lok Dal splits as Ajay Singh Chautala announces he will float a new party: He was expelled from the party last week, while his sons were removed from the party on November 2.  