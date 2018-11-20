A look at the headlines right now:

Man sentenced to death in murder case related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots, another gets life sentence: Yashpal Singh and Naresh Sherawat were convicted last week for killing two Sikh men in Delhi’s Mahipalpur locality.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked with chilli powder at state secretariat, AAP blames BJP: The Aam Aadmi Party accused the Delhi Police of failing to prevent security lapses. Supreme Court unhappy about ‘leak’ of CBI Director Alok Verma’s reply to CVC, adjourns hearing: However, ‘The Wire’ said it had only reported the CBI director’s rersponse to the Central Vigilance Commission’s questionnaire. Verma’s lawyer corroborated this claim. Nearly 72% voter turnout recorded in second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Electronic voting machines malfunctioned in some booths in districts such as Raipur, Ambikapur and Ramanujganjas.

Sushma Swaraj says she won’t contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Reports said the MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha cited health reasons for her decision. Delhi Police files FIR against former students’ union president Ankiv Baisoya: The suspended Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad leader has been accused of submitting a fake degree to secure admission at the university.

Demonetisation was ‘bitter medicine’ used to treat corruption, says Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh: The prime minister claimed that corruption had ruined the nation when the Congress was in power.

Federal judge bars US administration from enforcing ban on asylum: President Donald Trump on November 9 issued a proclamation that migrants who crossed the border unlawfully would be ineligible for asylum. Sabarimala devotees can’t be treated like inmates of Soviet labour camps, says Amit Shah: The BJP president said the Kerala government’s handling of the situation was disappointing. Six dead, 10 wounded in explosion near Army depot in Wardha, Maharashtra: The blast reportedly occurred in an ammunition box while it was being unloaded at a ground near the Central Ammunition Depot.

