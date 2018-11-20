The big news: First death sentence given in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Arvind Kejriwal was attacked with chilli powder at Delhi secretariat, and Supreme Court was upset over the ‘leak’ of Alok Verma’s reply to CVC.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Man sentenced to death in murder case related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots, another gets life sentence: Yashpal Singh and Naresh Sherawat were convicted last week for killing two Sikh men in Delhi’s Mahipalpur locality.
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked with chilli powder at state secretariat, AAP blames BJP: The Aam Aadmi Party accused the Delhi Police of failing to prevent security lapses.
- Supreme Court unhappy about ‘leak’ of CBI Director Alok Verma’s reply to CVC, adjourns hearing: However, ‘The Wire’ said it had only reported the CBI director’s rersponse to the Central Vigilance Commission’s questionnaire. Verma’s lawyer corroborated this claim.
- Nearly 72% voter turnout recorded in second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Electronic voting machines malfunctioned in some booths in districts such as Raipur, Ambikapur and Ramanujganjas.
- Sushma Swaraj says she won’t contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Reports said the MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha cited health reasons for her decision.
- Delhi Police files FIR against former students’ union president Ankiv Baisoya: The suspended Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad leader has been accused of submitting a fake degree to secure admission at the university.
- Demonetisation was ‘bitter medicine’ used to treat corruption, says Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh: The prime minister claimed that corruption had ruined the nation when the Congress was in power.
- Federal judge bars US administration from enforcing ban on asylum: President Donald Trump on November 9 issued a proclamation that migrants who crossed the border unlawfully would be ineligible for asylum.
- Sabarimala devotees can’t be treated like inmates of Soviet labour camps, says Amit Shah: The BJP president said the Kerala government’s handling of the situation was disappointing.
- Six dead, 10 wounded in explosion near Army depot in Wardha, Maharashtra: The blast reportedly occurred in an ammunition box while it was being unloaded at a ground near the Central Ammunition Depot.