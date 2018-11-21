The big news: Convict gets death sentence in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi Police released photos of two terror suspects, and 12 people were killed after a bus fell off a bridge in Odisha’s Cuttack.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Man sentenced to death in murder case related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots, another gets life sentence: Yashpal Singh and Naresh Sherawat were convicted last week for killing two Sikh men in Delhi’s Mahipalpur locality.
- Delhi on alert as police release photo of two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives in the city: Police said patrolling has been stepped up and security at metro stations, the airport and bus terminals have been intensified.
- At least 12 killed after bus falls off a bridge in Odisha’s Cuttack: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who were killed.
- Detroit judge declares law banning female genital cutting unconstitutional: Bernard Friedman dismissed charges against two Michigan doctors and six others accused of performing the procedure on nine minor girls.
- Activists, residents march to Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s house demanding his resignation: The protestors set a 48-hour ultimatum for the chief minister to resign failing which they threatened a state-wide agitation.
- Eight devotees taken into preventive custody in Sabarimala, Opposition leaders booked: Two of the devotees taken into custody have a criminal record, said the police.
- At least 43 killed, 83 injured in suicide blast at wedding hall in Kabul: The explosion took place at an event organised to mark Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.
- India recorded three million fewer cases of malaria in 2017, says World Health Organization report: India was the only ‘high-burden country’ to report a decline in the number of cases.
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked with chilli powder at state secretariat, AAP blames BJP: The Aam Aadmi Party accused the Delhi Police of failing to prevent security lapses.
- Delhi Police file FIR against former students’ union president Ankiv Baisoya in alleged fake degree case: The suspended Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad leader has been accused of submitting a fake degree to secure admission at the university.