A look at the headlines right now:

Man sentenced to death in murder case related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots, another gets life sentence: Yashpal Singh and Naresh Sherawat were convicted last week for killing two Sikh men in Delhi’s Mahipalpur locality. Delhi on alert as police release photo of two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives in the city: Police said patrolling has been stepped up and security at metro stations, the airport and bus terminals have been intensified. At least 12 killed after bus falls off a bridge in Odisha’s Cuttack: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who were killed. Detroit judge declares law banning female genital cutting unconstitutional: Bernard Friedman dismissed charges against two Michigan doctors and six others accused of performing the procedure on nine minor girls. Activists, residents march to Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s house demanding his resignation: The protestors set a 48-hour ultimatum for the chief minister to resign failing which they threatened a state-wide agitation. Eight devotees taken into preventive custody in Sabarimala, Opposition leaders booked: Two of the devotees taken into custody have a criminal record, said the police. At least 43 killed, 83 injured in suicide blast at wedding hall in Kabul: The explosion took place at an event organised to mark Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. India recorded three million fewer cases of malaria in 2017, says World Health Organization report: India was the only ‘high-burden country’ to report a decline in the number of cases. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked with chilli powder at state secretariat, AAP blames BJP: The Aam Aadmi Party accused the Delhi Police of failing to prevent security lapses. Delhi Police file FIR against former students’ union president Ankiv Baisoya in alleged fake degree case: The suspended Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad leader has been accused of submitting a fake degree to secure admission at the university.