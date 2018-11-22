The big news: J&K governor cites ‘horse trading’ for dissolving Assembly, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Heavy rain has been forecast in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, and Arvind Kejriwal claimed that some people want him dead.
A look at the headlines right now:
- J&K Assembly dissolved as parties with opposing ideologies can’t form stable government, says governor: Satya Pal Malik also cited reports of ‘horse trading’ and the ‘fragile security scenario’ in the state for his decision to dissolve the Assembly.
- Schools and colleges in Chennai to remain closed on Thursday after heavy rain alert: A well-marked low pressure area has developed over southwest Bay of Bengal and coastal Tamil Nadu.
- Arvind Kejriwal claims attacks on him are being ordered, says some people want him dead: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia once again blamed the BJP for the attack on Kejriwal at the state secretariat on Tuesday.
- Nearly 50% of India’s ATMs may shut down by March because of new rules, says trade body: A large number of these automated teller machines will be in non-urban areas, the Confederation of ATM Industry said.
- Poet, author and activist Fahmida Riaz dies at 73: Riaz is regarded a pioneer in feminist literature.
- Grenade used in Amritsar attack was made in Pakistan, says Amarinder Singh: The chief minister announced that one of the attackers has been arrested and the police are looking for the other.
- BCCI CEO Rahul Johri cleared of sexual harassment charges as probe finds allegations ‘fabricated’: One member of the independent probe committee recommended ‘gender sensitivity counselling’ for him.
- NDA government making a ‘calibrated effort’ to weaken democracy, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister also described demonetisation as ‘organised loot and legalised plunder’ and a decision that cannot be undone.
- Agriculture ministry says farmers were unable to buy seeds after demonetisation, says report: The report said demonetisation came into effect when farmers were either selling kharif crops or sowing rabi crops.
- UN Environment Programme chief Erik Solheim resigns amid row over his travel expenses: Several other countries had reportedly threatened to hold back millions of dollars of funding to the UNEP till the controversy was resolved.