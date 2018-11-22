A look at the headlines right now:

J&K Assembly dissolved as parties with opposing ideologies can’t form stable government, says governor: Satya Pal Malik also cited reports of ‘horse trading’ and the ‘fragile security scenario’ in the state for his decision to dissolve the Assembly. Schools and colleges in Chennai to remain closed on Thursday after heavy rain alert: A well-marked low pressure area has developed over southwest Bay of Bengal and coastal Tamil Nadu. Arvind Kejriwal claims attacks on him are being ordered, says some people want him dead: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia once again blamed the BJP for the attack on Kejriwal at the state secretariat on Tuesday. Nearly 50% of India’s ATMs may shut down by March because of new rules, says trade body: A large number of these automated teller machines will be in non-urban areas, the Confederation of ATM Industry said. Poet, author and activist Fahmida Riaz dies at 73: Riaz is regarded a pioneer in feminist literature. Grenade used in Amritsar attack was made in Pakistan, says Amarinder Singh: The chief minister announced that one of the attackers has been arrested and the police are looking for the other. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri cleared of sexual harassment charges as probe finds allegations ‘fabricated’: One member of the independent probe committee recommended ‘gender sensitivity counselling’ for him. NDA government making a ‘calibrated effort’ to weaken democracy, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister also described demonetisation as ‘organised loot and legalised plunder’ and a decision that cannot be undone. Agriculture ministry says farmers were unable to buy seeds after demonetisation, says report: The report said demonetisation came into effect when farmers were either selling kharif crops or sowing rabi crops. UN Environment Programme chief Erik Solheim resigns amid row over his travel expenses: Several other countries had reportedly threatened to hold back millions of dollars of funding to the UNEP till the controversy was resolved.